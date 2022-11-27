Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Marconews.com
Ohio State tumbles down to No. 5 in latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after Michigan loss
TCU moves up one and Southern California climbs two spots to join Georgia and Michigan in the top four of the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 heading into the final weekend of the 2022 regular season. This uncontroversial grouping is followed by No. 5 Ohio State, which drops just...
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in Real Time, ACC/Big Ten Challenge
No. 5 Purdue basketball (6-0) tips off with Florida State (1-7) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation,...
2024 4-star RB includes Georgia among Top-12 schools
Four-star Carrollwood Day High School (Tampa, Fla.) running back Anthony Carrie has named Georgia among his Top-12 schools. Carrie (6 foot, 185 pounds) is rated as the No. 13 running back, the No. 23 player in the state of Florida and the No. 144 recruit overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.
Marconews.com
NFL Week 12 coaching grades: Commanders stay hot; Jaguars, Chargers, Cowboys pass tests
Week 12 provided overtime games and come from behind victories. This is the fourth season since the regular-season overtime rule was established in 1974 to feature an overtime game in at least 10 of the first 12 weeks, per NFL Research. Each team in the NFC East and AFC East...
Marconews.com
NFL Week 12 winners and losers: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game
Thanksgiving weekend in the NFL saw the team with the league’s best record get back on track after two shaky showings. The Philadelphia Eagles fended off the Green Bay Packers behind an offensive line that pressed Green Bay’s defensive front back to the tune of 363 rushing yards. But Week 12 wasn’t so kind on the ground to another NFC power, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were again outrushed and upset by the Cleveland Browns, leaving their hold on the NFC South lead tenuous.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis declares for NFL draft; undecided on bowl game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — There won't be a sixth season of college football for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who announced during a Twitter space Wednesday night that he will enter the NFL draft. Levis was speaking on a Blue Chips Twitter space and added he has not decided whether he will play in the Wildcats' forthcoming bowl game. Kentucky's bowl site, and opponent, will be announced Sunday. ...
Marconews.com
NFL playoff schedule for road to Super Bowl 57: Everything to know on format, teams
For the 18th consecutive season, the NFL will not crown a repeat Super Bowl champion. (Sure, there's still a mathematical chance the injury-riddled defending champion Los Angeles Rams (3-8, last in NFC West) could make the playoffs, but it's an extremely small one.) In fact, since the New England Patriots...
Comments / 0