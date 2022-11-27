ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation,...
Marconews.com

NFL Week 12 winners and losers: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game

Thanksgiving weekend in the NFL saw the team with the league’s best record get back on track after two shaky showings. The Philadelphia Eagles fended off the Green Bay Packers behind an offensive line that pressed Green Bay’s defensive front back to the tune of 363 rushing yards. But Week 12 wasn’t so kind on the ground to another NFC power, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were again outrushed and upset by the Cleveland Browns, leaving their hold on the NFC South lead tenuous.
The Courier Journal

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis declares for NFL draft; undecided on bowl game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There won't be a sixth season of college football for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who announced during a Twitter space Wednesday night that he will enter the NFL draft. Levis was speaking on a Blue Chips Twitter space and added he has not decided whether he will play in the Wildcats' forthcoming bowl game. Kentucky's bowl site, and opponent, will be announced Sunday. ...
