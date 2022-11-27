Read full article on original website
USMNT's Christian Pulisic day-to-day after suffering pelvic contusion during goal vs. Iran
Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion in the U.S. men's national team Group B finale against Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday. He was ruled day-to-day, per a spokesperson for U.S. Soccer. In the 38th minute of Tuesday's game, the Chelsea winger received a pass from Sergiño Dest and...
Monday World Cup recap: Bruno's brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay; Casemiro's strike seals Brazil win
The group stage of the World Cup winds down this week, and teams are beginning to book their tickets to the knockout round — or home. Qatar and Canada were officially eliminated over the weekend. Brazil and Portugal secured victories and knockout round spots Monday. Also Monday, Serbia scored...
Of course it's Christian Pulisic who sends USMNT into knockout rounds at World Cup | Opinion
DOHA, Qatar — Of course it was going to be Christian Pulisic. He’s the wunderkind of this uber-talented young generation of U.S. men, “Captain America,” accomplishing things no American has before, for both club and country. If the USMNT is to make a run at this World Cup, and make people rethink their view of American soccer, it’s going to require something special from Pulisic.
After a month in Ukraine, what this 77-year-old wants his fellow Americans to know
'The issues that I formerly thought were important (here) seem so trite and insignificant compared to what I saw over there. The people there are facing life and death.'. At 77, it was easy for the retired airline pilot and Florida businessman to take for granted a daily routine that included trips to Dunkin', the dog park or the beach.
Supreme Court returns to immigration in test of Biden's power to choose deportation targets
WASHINGTON – Four months after the Supreme Court temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's power to prioritize certain immigrants in the country illegally for deportation, the justices will revisit the issue Tuesday in the first major immigration case of the term. Biden's administration wants to focus enforcement on immigrants who...
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other charges tied to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes and four co-defendants – Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell and Kelly Meggs and Ken Harrelson – were convicted by a Washington, D.C., jury Tuesday. Meggs was the only other defendant found guilty of seditious conspiracy.
