Pinellas sheriff: Deputy shoots, kills man who made threats of self-harm before pointing gun at officers

Body camera video: Tampa police chief, husband pulled over in golf cart without license plate
A Pinellas County deputy pulled over Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor and her husband back on November 12. They were riding in a golf cart without a license plate outside a residential area in Oldsmar, the police department said. Body camera video from the incident was released by TPD.
Hillsborough sheriff: deputies rescue woman held against her will in Dover home; K9 apprehends suspect
DOVER, Fla. - Deputies rescued a woman being held against her will in a Dover home on Friday, with one of their K9s ultimately apprehending the suspect — who was found hiding inside a kitchen cabinet, the sheriff's office said. After Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received multiple 911...
Video: Tampa’s top cop flashes badge during traffic stop: ‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’
Family, friends remember honor student 1 year after she was gunned down near Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. - BJ’s Barbecue was bustling on Thursday as customers stopped by to honor the life of a 20-year-old HCC student who was gunned down one year ago. The work at the restaurant has never stopped, though its beating heart has come to rest. "Today, exactly a year,...
Body of 9-year-old boy located after he fell off boat in Polk County lake
DUNDEE, Fla. - Officials searched Lake Annie in Polk County for days to find a 9-year-old who fell off a pontoon boat and was reportedly hit by the propeller Saturday. On Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said they located the boy's body. The search started Saturday afternoon, with marine...
Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 7-year-old child from Bradenton who was last seen Monday night has since been located, police said. The girl was last seen around 9:30 p.m. She was reported missing by 2:15 a.m. Police said she was found by 5 a.m. "Isabella has been located near her residence,...
Low red tide amounts detected near Fort De Soto Park, state officials say
FORT DE SOTO PARK, Fla. - Newly released data from Florida wildlife officials shows low amounts of red tide were found offshore near North Beach at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County. The data was reported on Wednesday. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, over the past...
Dozens of guns confiscated by TSA this year at Tampa International Airport
The TSA is reporting its highest numbers since the start of the pandemic. One of those records is that more guns have been seized already this year at Tampa International Airport than all of last year.
Tampa police issue arrest warrant for former Buccaneer Antonio Brown for domestic battery
TAMPA, Fla. - Antonio Brown, who made a dramatic exit earlier this year from the Buccaneers mid-game, has been accused of domestic violence involving his ex-fiancée in Tampa. On Thursday afternoon, Tampa police tried to serve an arrest warrant for domestic violence on the former Buccaneer at his South Tampa home, but he refused to come out.
Red tide detected in southern area of Pinellas County
Low amounts of red tide have been found offshore near Fort De Soto Park. Florida wildlife officials say concentrations of it were found near North Beach.
Bay Area organization provides meals to thousands of hungry children in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Bay Area organization is making sure students who receive free school breakfast and lunch don’t go hungry on the weekends. Students at Lealman Avenue Elementary School deliver meals to their classmates as part of the Beth Dillinger Foundation's "Nourish to Flourish" program, which gives children a packet of food to take home over the weekend.
North Port resident still waiting on insurance company after Hurricane Ian causes major damage to home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged Sylvia Kennedy's home in North Port more than two months ago, and she's waited patiently ever since for her insurance company to process her claim. There's a tarp on her roof, but it still leaks every time it rains at Kennedy's House off...
Clearwater elementary students, staff to donate items to Fort Myers elementary school damaged by Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Lily Pettengil and her fifth-grade classmates in Leila Davis Elementary School's community service "Save Club" ran the show Wednesday morning, working together to separate and place donated items in boxes that will go down south. "We've collected a lot of clothing. No perishable food. Toiletries," Lily shared.
Couple gets married on float during Lakeland's Christmas parade
LAKELAND, Fla. - Amid the elves, carolers and marching bands, one float in particular stood out in Lakeland’s annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Eric Daniel and Joy Richter stood on top of it, smiling broadly in front of a preacher, surrounded by friends and family. As the float passed the parades judges' stand, the pastor pronounced them man and wife, for real.
HART to launch external investigation into CEO after allegations of a hostile workplace
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday to launch an external investigation into CEO Adelee Le Grand. The decision came after allegations by HART's employees' union of a hostile workplace. "It's toxic. It's very bad in the workplace. Sometimes it feels like...
Blown transformer causes power outage in part of downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on traffic control in the downtown area after a power outage occurred along South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue. According to police, the outage is due to a blown transformer. Tampa Electric workers are at the scene trying to restore power. There is...
Warren vs. DeSantis: Governor’s campaign supporters were used to target Andrew Warren, state official says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The political affiliation of Florida law enforcement officials came into question on day two of the Warren vs. DeSantis trial. On Wednesday morning, Larry Keefe, the governor’s public safety czar took the stand as ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren tries to get his job back.
Trash troubles lead to state of emergency in Polk County
For nearly a year, residents across Polk County have watched trash pile up outside their homes, with sporadic visits from solid waste workers. The pandemic put companies like Waste Management and FCC in a tough spot, but they did what they could.
Trash pickup problems prompt Polk County to declare state of emergency
DAVENPORT, Fla. - For nearly a year, residents across Polk County have watched trash pile up outside their homes, with sporadic visits from solid waste workers. The pandemic put companies like Waste Management and FCC in a tough spot, but they did what they could. In February, the county declared...
Susan Lopez continues work despite Warren v. DeSantis trial
For 118 days, acting Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez has served in the role appointed to her by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. She maintained that her office has operated independently from day one as the legal showdown between suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren and the governor continues to play out in Tallahassee.
