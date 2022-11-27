ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Eric Young Finished With Impact, Reportedly Returning to WWE

Eric Young is finished up with Impact Wrestling and will be returning to WWE, according to a new report. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw the Violent By Design leader stabbed to death by Deaner, who seemingly took over as the leader of the group as you can see below.
The Undertaker Praises Sami Zayn, Calls Him ‘Vital’ To The Bloodline

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker had high praise for Sami Zayn’s work in WWE and said that he is ‘vital’ to The Bloodline. Here are highlights:. On Sami Zayn getting added to the Bloodline: “Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference

– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era

– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
WWE NIL Recruit Tank Ledger On How He Came Up With His Ring Name

Tank Ledger is part of the WWE NIL class, and he recently discussed how he came up with his ring name. Ledger, real name Joe Spivak, appeared on the NIL Now podcast and you can check out some highlights below:. On the process of getting a ring name: “Well, there’s...
Juventud Guerrera Praises the Atmosphere in AEW

– During a recent Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, WWE and WCW veteran Juventud Guerrera discussed his brief stint in AEW last year. He also noted about doing some more work in AEW as well, however, that didn’t happen as he was hurt at the time. Juventud said...
Charlotte Flair Possibly Teasing Return on Instagram, Shares Photo of Her in Ring Boots

– In some posts on her Instagram Story, which has been largely inactive as of late, Charlotte Flair shared some photos and clips of her in WWE, with some photos showing her wearing the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The last photo shows her wearing ring boots and sitting on what appears to be a ring canvas.
Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Enjoys Working As A Manager

In an interview with Just Alyx (via Wrestling Inc), Maria Kanellis explained why she enjoys working as a manager in wrestling and how being a manager is different today. Here are highlights:. On the benefits of working as a manager: “You can be a direct link from the crowd to...
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her

– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:

