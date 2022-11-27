ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condon, MT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?

From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

The 5 Best Airports Near Missoula, Montana

Also known as the Garden City for its plentiful, lush green landscapes, Missoula is the second-largest city in the state of Montana. It is one of the most visited regions of the state due to its rich expression of culture, fascinating history, big-city amenities, unparalleled recreational destinations, and true wonders of natural beauty.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Highway 206 Construction Paused for Winter

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting have paused construction on MT Highway 206 between Kalispell and Columbia Falls. The construction project, which will add safety improvements to address roadway departure crash concerns, will begin again in the spring and is expected to be completed in 2023. This...
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana

If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous

Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Report Record Demand

On the Friday before Thanksgiving, Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Jamie Quinn said a queue of cars a half-mile long wrapped around the block outside as families waited to pick up their holiday helpings as part of the nonprofit agency’s annual turkey distribution. The food bank served 715 households...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe

(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Highest-paying business jobs in Missoula

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
FRENCHTOWN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy