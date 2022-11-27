Read full article on original website
Group opposing Holland Lake Lodge expansion voices concerns moving forward
Spokesperson Bill Lombardi says among those concerns is the overall size of the expansion project, impacts to endangered species and wildlife habitat, total transparency and more.
UPDATE: Severe driving conditions in Western Montana lifted
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?
From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
Flooding closes Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork
A burst pipe that caused a flood on Wednesday night has closed the Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork.
discoveringmontana.com
The 5 Best Airports Near Missoula, Montana
Also known as the Garden City for its plentiful, lush green landscapes, Missoula is the second-largest city in the state of Montana. It is one of the most visited regions of the state due to its rich expression of culture, fascinating history, big-city amenities, unparalleled recreational destinations, and true wonders of natural beauty.
With Montana Snow Looming Think Responsibly First
Snow storms in Montana happen. This is not news, this is not a surprise. We have more on the way. So let's work together to make sure that we can get through it as a team! Go Montana!. Make sure your walks and porches are clear of snow. According to...
montanarightnow.com
Flathead Avalanche Center warns of possible dangerous avalanche conditions
KALISPELL, Mont. - Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in the Flathead, Lake and Lincoln County areas. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin ahead of forecasted snowfall and warming temperatures. Heavy snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that break on buried layers of old...
Flathead Beacon
Highway 206 Construction Paused for Winter
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting have paused construction on MT Highway 206 between Kalispell and Columbia Falls. The construction project, which will add safety improvements to address roadway departure crash concerns, will begin again in the spring and is expected to be completed in 2023. This...
Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana
If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
discoveringmontana.com
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Marijuana illness among youth on the rise in Missoula
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 25% of youth in Missoula are now using marijuana on a regular basis.
Breathtaking Video Shows Missoula as a Stunning Winter Wonderland
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Semi blocking both lanes of U.S. 191, chains required Lookout Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — A number of hazards exist this morning for people traveling in Western Montana. A semi crash is blocking both lanes of U.S. 191, 13.25 miles north of Junction U.S. 287 North. Chains are required for towing units traveling over Lookout Pass. High profile vehicles are advised...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Food Banks Report Record Demand
On the Friday before Thanksgiving, Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Jamie Quinn said a queue of cars a half-mile long wrapped around the block outside as families waited to pick up their holiday helpings as part of the nonprofit agency’s annual turkey distribution. The food bank served 715 households...
UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe
(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
Fairfield Sun Times
Highest-paying business jobs in Missoula
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Missoula standoff prompts advisory from Missoula County Public Schools
MCPS notes that there is a large law enforcement presence on Johnson Street near the Southgate Mall due to a person barricaded inside a building.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Economic Development Authority Seeking New Tenant for Gateway West Mall
The Flathead County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is seeking a new tenant for the Gateway West Mall, a large, multi-use space in west Kalispell that the development authority has owned a piece of since 1999. The departure earlier this year of inbound call center Teletech, now called TTEC, left the 63,000-square-foot property vacant.
