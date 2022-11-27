ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Associated Press

AP source: Rose Bowl agrees to clear way for CFP expansion

Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the first two years of the larger playoff. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on expansion plans. ESPN first reported the agreement between the Rose Bowl and the CFP. The university leaders who make up the CFP board of managers were pushing for a decision from Rose Bowl officials by Wednesday about whether they would amend contracts for 2024 and ’25 and allow the playoff to triple in size from four teams to 12.
The Associated Press

No. 13 Tennessee shuts down McNeese 76-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points to lead No. 13 Tennessee to a 76-40 victory over McNeese on Wednesday night. The Volunteers (6-1) won their fifth straight game and their first since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Julian Phillips scored 12 points, Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 and Tyreke Key added 10. Jonas Aidoo had five blocks and six rebounds. “We wanted to be aggressive,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “It was good that we didn’t let the fact that we weren’t very good on offense (in the first half).” “If you go here, you’ve gotta love playing defense,” said Aidoo, a 6-foot-11 sophomore. “I loved blocking shots.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

