Research: EV tax credit restrictions may increase purchase of gas-powered autos

NEW YORK — New limitations on the $7,500 tax credit for those purchasing electric vehicles have gotten the attention of car shoppers — and could have dramatic effects on their buying or leasing decisions, according to new GfK AutoMobility research.

Added as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the restrictions reduce or eliminate the tax credit based on whether final assembly of the vehicle occurred in North America, how many EV units the automaker has sold, and other factors.