411mania.com

UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com

Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis

NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference

– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com

Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis. PWG Battle of...
411mania.com

Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’

Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will bring back Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:. * Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia &...
411mania.com

Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.01.22

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi if you’d like) and you know how this works. Tonight, we have Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin and Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. So let’s jump right in!
KENTUCKY STATE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review

Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
411mania.com

Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
411mania.com

Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 11.29.22

Oh snap another average length episode of Dark, you’d almost think we are getting a set structure for this show which would certainly be welcomed but isn’t expected. This card is actually lacking a bit compared to recent weeks in terms of ‘name value’. Outside of the one Matt Hardy this card is pretty baren of notable talent. Not to completely dismiss the Daniel Garcias or QT Marshall’s of the world but still the pickings are slim this week. I still expect it to be a decent show and one or two matches to stand out and surprise me. We’ll see, let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era

– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
411mania.com

Kevin Nash To Join AdFreeShows For WCW Starrcade 1998 Watchalong

AdFreeShows has announced that Kevin Nash will join them next week for a watchalong of WCW Starrcade 1998. The event is the one where Nash defeated Goldberg and ended his undefeated streak, following interference from Scott Hall. Here’s the press release sent to us:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Kevin Nash...
WASHINGTON STATE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...

