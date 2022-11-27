Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference
– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
AEW News: Stars Visit Youth Outreach Center, Reminder on Symphony Series II, Preston Vance Refuses to Apologize
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and Mark Henry visited the 100 Black Men Indy youth outreach center earlier yesterday in Indianpolis. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held in the city. You can check out a photo Swerve Strickland shared from the visit below:. – The...
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Imperial Pro Wrestling Looking for Ring Announcer
– PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST. – Imperial Pro Wrestling has announced that the company is looking for a new ring announcer:
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis. PWG Battle of...
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
Wrestling Agent Barry Bloom on Negotiating Scott Hall’s Landmark WCW Contract
– During a recent interview with Talk is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed negotiating Scott Hall’s landmark contract with WCW in 1996. Bloom discussed getting a guaranteed contract deal for Scott Hall in 1996, which were largely unprecedented for that in WCW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will bring back Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:. * Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia &...
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.01.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi if you’d like) and you know how this works. Tonight, we have Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin and Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. So let’s jump right in!
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 11.29.22
Oh snap another average length episode of Dark, you’d almost think we are getting a set structure for this show which would certainly be welcomed but isn’t expected. This card is actually lacking a bit compared to recent weeks in terms of ‘name value’. Outside of the one Matt Hardy this card is pretty baren of notable talent. Not to completely dismiss the Daniel Garcias or QT Marshall’s of the world but still the pickings are slim this week. I still expect it to be a decent show and one or two matches to stand out and surprise me. We’ll see, let’s get to it.
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
Kevin Nash To Join AdFreeShows For WCW Starrcade 1998 Watchalong
AdFreeShows has announced that Kevin Nash will join them next week for a watchalong of WCW Starrcade 1998. The event is the one where Nash defeated Goldberg and ended his undefeated streak, following interference from Scott Hall. Here’s the press release sent to us:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Kevin Nash...
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
