UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Charlotte Flair Possibly Teasing Return on Instagram, Shares Photo of Her in Ring Boots
– In some posts on her Instagram Story, which has been largely inactive as of late, Charlotte Flair shared some photos and clips of her in WWE, with some photos showing her wearing the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The last photo shows her wearing ring boots and sitting on what appears to be a ring canvas.
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will bring back Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:. * Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia &...
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her
– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference
– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
Aramis Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles
Aramis is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, and Jonathan Gresham. PWG Battle of Los Angeles...
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company
Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
Various News: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with an in-ring segment featuring Bully Ray, who will address his actions at the Over Drive event. During the show, he attacked Josh Alexander and his wife, Jade Chung. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars (If the Cardonas win, they get five minutes alone with Rolando Freeman; if The Specaaculars win, Rolando will immediately face Matt Cardona for his World Title shot)
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Enjoys Working As A Manager
In an interview with Just Alyx (via Wrestling Inc), Maria Kanellis explained why she enjoys working as a manager in wrestling and how being a manager is different today. Here are highlights:. On the benefits of working as a manager: “You can be a direct link from the crowd to...
WWE NIL Recruit Tank Ledger On How He Came Up With His Ring Name
Tank Ledger is part of the WWE NIL class, and he recently discussed how he came up with his ring name. Ledger, real name Joe Spivak, appeared on the NIL Now podcast and you can check out some highlights below:. On the process of getting a ring name: “Well, there’s...
