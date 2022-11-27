ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Frontier Airlines cuts the cord on customer service by phone

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvxtl_0jP6lRk200
A Frontier Airlines plane is seen at Orlando International Airport. Eve Chen

You can't call Frontier Airlines to book a flight or fix travel issues anymore.

The Denver-based carrier has gotten rid of its customer service phone line.

"Our Customer Care function recently transitioned to fully digital communications, which enables us to ensure our customers get the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible," Frontier said in a statement, telling USA TODAY it was a gradual transition that was completed last weekend.

A chatbot on Frontier's website can answer common questions. Customers can also can email the airline or file formal complaints through its website .

"If live agent support is needed, we have live chat available 24 hours a day / 7 days a week," Frontier added, noting that most of its customers prefer digital communication. "Customers may also chat with us via common social media channels and WhatsApp."

Holiday flights: What kind of travel insurance you may need

Don't make these travel mistakes!: Travel agents sound off on common issues they see

Does Frontier Airlines have 24-hour customer service?

Round-the-clock customer service is only available via live chat.

How do I speak to a person at Frontier Airlines?

The only way to speak to a customer service agent is at the airport now that other Frontier communication has gone digital.

What is the phone number for Frontier?

Frontier Airlines's phone number is (801) 401-9000, but it goes to a recording.

"Hello, you've reached Frontier Airlines, home of low fares done right," the recording says. "At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible. We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7."

Customers can press one to start a chat if they are calling from a mobile device. They can press two if they're not using a mobile device or "do not wish to chat."

Pressing two leads to another recording, which says, "OK. As a reminder, we offer several ways to reach us, which can be found on the customer support page at flyfrontier.com. Have a great day."

Then it hangs up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAvG4_0jP6lRk200
A gate agent is seen at a Frontier Airlines counter at Orlando International Airport. Eve Chen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frontier Airlines cuts the cord on customer service by phone

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
BoardingArea

Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?

Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
ALASKA STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
NJ.com

He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?

When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
TUCSON, AZ
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

694K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy