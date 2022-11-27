ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Dove Cameron Slips On Hooded Balmain Jumpsuit with Olivier Rousteing for ‘Vogue Greece’

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v79sp_0jP6lKoB00

Dove Cameron received a Balmain makeover this week, courtesy of Olivier Rousteing and “Vogue Greece.”

In the magazine’s new Instagram post, Cameron posed with Rousteing — Balmain’s creative director — for its December 2022 Change Makers issue, celebrating the figures paving the road ahead for fashion; the issue’s two additional covers spotlight Christian Louboutin and Jean Paul Gaultier. For the occasion, Cameron was draped over Rousteing in a hooded white jumpsuit, featuring cinched and ruched long sleeves with a matching hood. Rousteing contrasted Cameron in his own Balmain ensemble: a black velvet tuxedo jacket and layered gold bracelets, complemented by armor-like gold rings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vogue Greece (@voguegreece)

However, this wasn’t Cameron’s only Balmain ensemble for the occasion. In another post , the “Breakfast” singer could be seen wearing a wide variety of other Rousteing-designed outfits throughout the editorial, including a black cutout skirt and crop top with matching snake-like silver embellishments. Additional outfits included a long knot-accented cutout gown and zip-up ruched paneled gown — each in an earthy beige hue — as well as a leopard-printed coat with a wide-brimmed black hat. Rounding out Camerons’s Balmain wardrobe was a shiny gold and silver one-sleeved minidress, featuring allover beading and embellishments and a keyhole bodice cutout.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vogue Greece (@voguegreece)

Where footwear was concerned, most of Cameron’s were not visible. However, it’s highly likely she donned pairs of Balmain’s sky-high platform boots for the occasion, seen on both the brand and Rousteing’s Jean Paul Gaultier-guest-designed Spring 2023 collections.

The duo’s “Vogue Greece” cover marks the latest bold moment for Balmain. Previously, the brand made headlines for its Spring 2023 collection’s viral runway show, closed by none other than Cher — who also fronted its new Blaze handbag campaign earlier this month. Cameron has also had a viral year so far, winning Best New Artist and New Artist of the Year trophies at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and American Music Awards, respectively.

PHOTOS: Discover Balmain’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dove Cameron Goes Edgy in Marc Jacobs Bustier & Dramatic Skirt With Leather Gloves at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Dove Cameron attended tonight’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The singer and actress opted for a two-piece number from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection. The getup comprised of a white bustier top paired with a textured jacket layered atop an equally dark-colored skirt. Cameron paired the look with leather fingerless gloves that made way for her stylish black and white manicured nails. The Disney Channel alum styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with two braided plaits in front. The jewelry was understated: hoop earrings with a pearl accent and a classic chain necklace. When it came to footwear, Cameron’s shoe...
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter

Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Shine My Crown

PICS: Gabrielle Union Celebrates 50th Birthday in Africa

Hollywood starlet Gabrielle Union stepped into her fifth decade of life in style with her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade, who joined her in celebrating her birthday in Africa last week. The power couple were in Tanzania to celebrate Union’s birthday, but little did she know that Wade was planning...
Footwear News

Idris Elba Shines in Studded Suit & Glossy Shoes at FN Achievement Awards With Wife Sabrina Elba

Idris Elba presented the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award to Christian Louboutin tonight at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The accomplished actor gleefully embraced the honoree upon acceptance in a sharp black suit and dress shoes. Elba attended with his wife Sabrina Elba. Notably, the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with Louboutin in 2021. Suiting up, Elba’s look consisted of a black blazer lined with silver studs down the lapels, on the pockets, and down the sides of his wide-legged trousers. Underneath the blazer, Elba layered on a black button up and fastened on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine: Brittney Griner’s ‘Wrongfully Being Used as a Pawn’ in Russian Drug Possession Conviction

The support for Brittney Griner — who was convicted on a drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia and is serving a nine-year sentence — hasn’t waned among WNBA stars and those with ties to the league. Jasmine Jordan, the Jordan Brand basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing, spoke with FN last night at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City and addressed the situation Griner is facing abroad. Like many others, Jasmine Jordan — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — believes Griner deserves to be home with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and her family. Jasmine Jordan...
Vogue Magazine

Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Footwear News

Footwear News

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy