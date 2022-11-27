Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Miramar, police say Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Miramar, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Pembroke Road on the 6500 block about 2:15 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east, said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar police.

“The vehicle fled,” she said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are seeking the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miramar police at 954-602-4000.