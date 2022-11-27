Child killed, eight injured in Tamarac crash

A child died in a crash Saturday night that sent eight others to the hospital and closed down part of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.

The crash involved two vehicles and took place just after 6 p.m. at West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue , according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office released no further details on the death.

West Commercial Boulevard was shut down late Saturday in both directions between Florida’s Turnpike and Rock Island Road.

The sheriff’s office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.