ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
skyhinews.com

Winter Park opens uphill access for the season

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Winter Park Resort announced the opening of uphill access on any trails open in the normal uphill access areas. To snowshoe or uphill ski or snowboard, guests need to review the resort’s uphill policy and purchase an uphill armband. The armbands, which must be visible...
WINTER PARK, CO
skyhinews.com

Hot Sulphur Springs works on town’s 20-year vision

The town of Hot Sulphur Springs is putting imagination into action with a comprehensive plan for the next two decades. On Nov. 10, community members attended a town hall meeting to discuss what they envision for Hot Sulphur’s future. The town’s comprehensive plan outlines its objectives to guide community...
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
skyhinews.com

Library Corner: Reviewing the year at the Grand County Library District

Grand County Library District is a community resource that supports the residents and visitors with opportunities to explore the world and delve into passions. We are here to assist you with boundless opportunities and the following is a review of this past year. Public libraries have done a great deal...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand Park fills vacant metro district board seats to represent residents

Th residents of the West Meadow district in Fraser’s Grand Park development are now being represented on their special metro district board. During the district’s board meeting Nov. 15, three residents were appointed to the board, filling the long-term vacancies. A metro district levies and collects taxes on...
FRASER, CO
skyhinews.com

Give where you live — residents invited to donate to Grand County nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day

Grand County is fortunate to have many nonprofit organizations that improve the fabric of the community — they create educational opportunities, host arts performances, provide financial assistance for life-saving medications, plus much more. In December, residents have a chance to give back to the organizations they value as part of Colorado Gives Day.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Public is invited to enter a world of reading at Granby Library book fair

The Granby Elementary School PTO is holding one of their most popular literary events of the year, the Scholastic Book Fair. Today, the Granby Library Community Room was transformed in a bookstore for Granby Elementary School students, as well as members of the public eager to shop for holiday gifts.
GRANBY, CO
skyhinews.com

Fraser discusses funding options for affordable housing development

A parcel of land beside the Fraser Post Office that has remained stubbornly undeveloped is expected to be transformed into affordable housing. Deals have fallen through over the decades, but urgency creates opportunity — officials from the town of Fraser are planning to interview developers Wednesday, Nov. 30. The...
FRASER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy