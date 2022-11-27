Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Winter Park opens uphill access for the season
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Winter Park Resort announced the opening of uphill access on any trails open in the normal uphill access areas. To snowshoe or uphill ski or snowboard, guests need to review the resort’s uphill policy and purchase an uphill armband. The armbands, which must be visible...
skyhinews.com
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning and avalanche watch
With high winds and over a foot of snow expected to fall on the Northern/Central Rocky Mountains beginning Thursday evening and into Friday, the National Weather Service has issued both a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for parts of Colorado that include Grand County. The winter storm warning...
skyhinews.com
Hot Sulphur Springs works on town’s 20-year vision
The town of Hot Sulphur Springs is putting imagination into action with a comprehensive plan for the next two decades. On Nov. 10, community members attended a town hall meeting to discuss what they envision for Hot Sulphur’s future. The town’s comprehensive plan outlines its objectives to guide community...
skyhinews.com
Grand Chorale Singers ready to bring ‘Joy to the World’ (and other carols) to Grand Lake on Dec. 10-11
The Grand Chorale has been delivering public Christmas concerts for over 30 years and the tradition continues this month with caroling for Grand County audiences. The Grand Chorale will perform two free public concerts in December. The Chorale will perform traditional carols and some new arrangements. The concerts will be...
skyhinews.com
Library Corner: Reviewing the year at the Grand County Library District
Grand County Library District is a community resource that supports the residents and visitors with opportunities to explore the world and delve into passions. We are here to assist you with boundless opportunities and the following is a review of this past year. Public libraries have done a great deal...
skyhinews.com
Grand Park fills vacant metro district board seats to represent residents
Th residents of the West Meadow district in Fraser’s Grand Park development are now being represented on their special metro district board. During the district’s board meeting Nov. 15, three residents were appointed to the board, filling the long-term vacancies. A metro district levies and collects taxes on...
skyhinews.com
Give where you live — residents invited to donate to Grand County nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day
Grand County is fortunate to have many nonprofit organizations that improve the fabric of the community — they create educational opportunities, host arts performances, provide financial assistance for life-saving medications, plus much more. In December, residents have a chance to give back to the organizations they value as part of Colorado Gives Day.
skyhinews.com
Grand County invites community to participate in Community Wildfire Protection Plan update
Grand County will host an event Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Fire Protection District headquarters in Granby (60500 U.S. Highway 40) for community members to learn from wildfire experts how they can mitigate fire risk in their community and share their thoughts about the county’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
skyhinews.com
Public is invited to enter a world of reading at Granby Library book fair
The Granby Elementary School PTO is holding one of their most popular literary events of the year, the Scholastic Book Fair. Today, the Granby Library Community Room was transformed in a bookstore for Granby Elementary School students, as well as members of the public eager to shop for holiday gifts.
skyhinews.com
Fraser discusses funding options for affordable housing development
A parcel of land beside the Fraser Post Office that has remained stubbornly undeveloped is expected to be transformed into affordable housing. Deals have fallen through over the decades, but urgency creates opportunity — officials from the town of Fraser are planning to interview developers Wednesday, Nov. 30. The...
Comments / 0