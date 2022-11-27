Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Iranian security forces kill anti-government protester celebrating World Cup defeat, rights group says
CNN — A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran during public celebrations by anti-government protesters following the national football team's defeat against the United States on Tuesday. Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Mehran Samak was shot in the head...
WRAL
UN votes to press countries to stop terrorists getting nukes
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep pressing all countries to implement a resolution aimed at keeping nuclear, chemical and biological weapons out of the hands of terrorists, black marketeers and others. The council resolution approved by a 15-0 vote extends the mandate of...
WRAL
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
CNN — A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated. It's also further evidence of Russia's determination to root out what...
WRAL
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players' return
CNN — Iran's World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country's exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime. The nation was eliminated from the tournament in...
WRAL
Russia's upper house of parliament passes tougher ban on 'LGBT propaganda'
CNN — Russia's upper house of parliament unanimously voted on Wednesday to toughen a controversial law banning what the bill describes as "LGBT propaganda," making it apply to Russians of all ages. The bill has to be signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin after being passed by...
WRAL
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
WRAL
Russia implements expanded 'foreign agents' law
MOSCOW — Russia on Thursday put into effect a new version of its foreign agents law that expands authorities' powers to consider anyone under “foreign influence” to be an agent of another country. Under previous versions of the law, officials had to show that an organization or...
WRAL
Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson
KHERSON, UKRAINE — Russian shelling cut off power in much of the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, just days after it was restored amid Moscow's ongoing drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in. In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the capital's millions...
WRAL
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
CNN — The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry...
Finnish PM warns Russian win would empower aggressors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned an Australian audience Friday that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of...
Concern rises as new Turkish media law squeezes dissent
A new law gives Turkey fresh ammunition to censor the media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to prolong his two decades in office, journalists and activists say. Bicici says the government already had enough ammunition -- from anti-terror to defamation laws -- to silence the free media.
WRAL
How Ukraine is innovating Soviet-era weapons for a 21st century battleground
CNN — In a basement in eastern Ukraine, young men sit at a long table strewn with laptops, their eyes glued to a television screen an arm's length away. They watch black figures on a bleak winter hilltop, which appear to panic, then run across the frame. It's a live video feed from a small Ukrainian drone several miles away -- a spotter for artillery teams trying to kill Russian soldiers in their trenches.
WRAL
Explosion at Ukraine embassy in Madrid injures one person, officials say
CNN — An explosion occurred at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid, injuring one person who was handling a letter, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Wednesday. The injured person is being treated at hospital and police are investigating, the ministry said. This is a breaking story. More details soon... The-CNN-Wire™ &...
‘Freedom in China is precious’: Tiananmen Square protest veteran salutes new generation
Rose Tang was stunned when she saw videos last week of crowds in China chanting in Mandarin, “Give me liberty or give me death.” It was a phrase the Brooklyn resident had last heard more than three decades ago, when she was one of the student leaders at the pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
WRAL
EU sees 6-year high in numbers of people seeking asylum
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s asylum agency said Wednesday that the number of people seeking asylum in Europe has hit a six-year high, with Syrian nationals once again seeking international protection more than people from any other country. The agency said that around 98,000 asylum applications were lodged...
Trump news - live: Trump suffers major defeat in Mar-a-Lago papers case as ally Kanye humiliates him further
Donald Trump defended hosting the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, writing on Truth Social on Thursday that “the story in AP, written by the untalented and very unreliable Jill Colvin, who I unfortunately got to know at the White House, is Fake News”.“We have very strong security, especially with the extremely talented Secret Service Agents on premises, but when I know someone, as I did Ye, we’re not going to have my guests strip searched, thrown against walls, and otherwise physically beaten. The anonymous sources don’t exist. Stories to the contrary are FAKE NEWS!”Mr Trump didn’t...
WRAL
India on track for record $100 billion in remittances, says World Bank
CNN — The extensive Indian diaspora will help the South Asian country reach a special milestone this year. Asia's third largest economy is on track to receive more than $100 billion in yearly remittances in 2022, according to a World Bank report published Wednesday. This will be the first time a country will reach that milestone figure, it said.
WRAL
America may dodge a crippling rail strike. Here's how we got here
CNN — A crippling freight railroad strike that threatened to upend the US economy now looks unlikely, as Congress votes on bills that would impose a contract on freight railroads and the unions that represent their workers. The House approved two pieces of legislation Wednesday, one to impose the...
Comments / 0