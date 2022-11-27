Read full article on original website
Two injured after car hits train tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine — Two people were injured around 6:25 a.m. Thursday when a car hit a train tamper in the town of Belgrade. The incident occurred on train tracks crossing Augusta Road near Route 27, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
Police investigate fatal Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
Distracted driver crashes into utility pole in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say a distracted driver crashed into a utility pole in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Spurwink Road and Pleasant Hill Road around 2:50 a.m. According to police, the driver was distracted and speeding when they crashed into a utility pole.
Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
Death of woman in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say the death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland on November 18 has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street on Nov. 18 around 7:30 a.m. discovered the body of Bethany Kelley, a 23-year-old unhoused woman from Portland, laying on the ground.
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer
BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
19-year-old fleeing hit-and-run dies in crash in Naples, Maine, officials say
NAPLES, Maine — A teenager is dead after officials said he crashed into a tree while fleeing a hit-and-run in Maine. According to the Cumberland County sheriff's office, the incident happened Sunday when Ethan Gardner rear-ended a truck in Naples, Maine. The 19-year-old allegedly drove off, but deputies found...
Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools
MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
Missing Buckfield girl found safe in North Carolina
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department told TV5 that Hannah Thomas was found safe at a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina at 11PM last night. Officials are coordinating with her family for relocation...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Craig Demmons, 28, of Bremen was issued a summons Nov. 27 for Failure to Notify Owner of Property Damage Accident, on Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
'Shaken' Waterville Goodwill employees recovering after armed robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine — Employees at a Goodwill store in Waterville are still shaken up after police say someone walked into the store on Saturday, with a gun, and robbed them. Waterville police said a man came in just after 11:30 a.m., showed the gun to a clerk, and demanded cash. The suspect was described as a white man, around five feet, nine inches tall.
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
