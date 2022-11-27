Read full article on original website
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
First 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings the Maximals and the Predacons to CCXP
As part of the CCXP happening in São Paulo, Brazil, we saw the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy. Set in the Transformers universe,...
'Star Trek Prodigy' Shows the Voyager Crew Couldn’t Escape a Tragic Fate
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episodes 11-15 The second half of Star Trek: Prodigy develops a new subplot on the show -- Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway’s (Kate Mulgrew) search for Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). While Hologram Janeway mentors the crew of the Protostar, the youthful protagonists are unaware that their mission to join Starfleet is hindering the real Janeway’s hunt for her friend. If we were imagining the crew of the USS Voyager living in the lap of luxury after their exploits in the Delta Quadrant, Star Trek: Prodigy is here to tell us that they are certainly not. And this tracks with how most Star Trek protagonists’ lives have panned out for the worse. After the series finales of our favorite shows, these heroes did not get the happily-ever-afters they fought and sacrificed for. Instead, they end up facing more personal loss, bureaucracy, and disillusionment. All this while, the majority of the Voyager crew’s bleak futures had not been explored. Now that Star Trek: Prodigy is setting the record straight, we almost wish they hadn’t.
'The White Lotus': Why Portia Told Albie to “Have a Nice Life," According to Haley Lu Richardson
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 2, Episode 5, "That's Amore.”]If Albie (Adam DiMarco) really is the nice guy he seems to be, he’s had a rough run in the romance department on The White Lotus Season 2 thus far. Initially, the spark...
Antonio Banderas Reveals New Details About His ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Character [Exclusive]
Although Antonio Banderas is honored to join Indiana Jones 5 and be part of the beloved franchise, he won’t have much screen time in the upcoming movie it seems. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Banderas revealed new details about his mysterious character, telling us that he only has a couple of scenes in the upcoming sequel.
New 'Troll' Poster Released Ahead of Tomorrow's Netflix Debut
Netflix has released a new poster for director Roar Uthaug’s Norwegian monster movie Troll, just in time for its debut on the streaming service tomorrow December 1. Inspired by local folklore, the fantasy action film tells an epic tale of human survival against giant odds when a mythical troll awakens from its 1000-year slumber.
'Daredevil: Born Again' Casts Michael Gandolfini
Michael Gandolfini had big shoes to fill when he was cast as a young Tony Soprano in last fall's The Many Saints of Newark. Playing the part that his late father made iconic, the up-and-coming star not only needed to live up to James Gandolfini's incredible, imposing, immaculately lived-in Emmy-winning performance but also prove himself in his own right, particularly with his first starring role. Thankfully, the actor lived up to the challenge and then some, which suggested an enticing, promising future ahead for the rising talent. In the time since that potentially star-making performance, however, Gandolfini has gotten several notable supporting turns in a few promising new titles, including Cat Person, Cory Finely's Landscape with Invisible Hand, and Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd. But now, he's landed quite a big bullseye. As it was announced earlier today, Gandolfini has signed on to join Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively.
Dominique Thorne Dishes on Her Solo Series 'Ironheart'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes the chapter on MCU Phase 4 on the big screen. The phase has been all about introducing new characters and the final movie gave us some major contenders for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. One among them is Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who’s effortlessly played MCU newcomer, Dominique Thorne. The character was the central point of conflict between two kingdoms with Talokan hunting her down and Wakanda protecting her. Now her story will continue with her standalone Disney+ series, Ironheart. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Thorne tells fans can expect to see a different side of the character.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Zoe Saldaña Says Playing Sigourney Weaver's Mother Was "Exhilarating"
While most Hollywood movies take a short amount of time to release a sequel, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has taken thirteen years after the release of the original movie. The long gap is rightfully attributed to creating a cinematic world with the right technology and people. The sequel will take place years after the events of the first film and now showcases Jake and Neytiri’s family. Interestingly, the plot also provided the director with a way to bring back Sigourney Weaver as the couple’s adopted teenage daughter Kiri. The sequel will also add Kate Winslet as part of the water tribe, Metkayina. In a new interview with Empire, Zoe Saldaña talks about working with both actors.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Editor Reveals Shuri/Namor Romantic Connection Was Explored
[This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered to much acclaim from many critics and moviegoers. From the moment the original film dropped in 2018, the anticipation was high for what the sequel would deliver. The death of actor Chadwick Boseman only set to increase those stakes. So it meant that the Ryan Coogler-directed film had a lot of work to get through in other to put out a fitting film that honored the fallen and told a gripping story, all the while introducing new characters. It made sense that some aspects would not make it to the final cut, and now, Wakanda Forever editor, Michael P. Shawver has revealed that a romantic connection between the new Black Panther Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Talokan's ruler Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) was explored in some takes.
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Images Reveal De-Aged Harrison Ford
Fans of Harrison Ford's iconic hero Indiana Jones can rejoice at the fact that not only has a new teaser trailer and poster been revealed for the fifth installment of the legendary adventure franchise, but a selection of exclusive images have also been released by Disney from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The images of the James Mangold-directed feature — due in cinemas June 30, 2023 — include a look at the much talked about de-aged Harrison Ford.
'The Last of Us': 10 Must-Haves for HBO's Upcoming Series
The release of HBO’s The Last of Us is nearly upon us. Set to release on the 15th of January, 2023, the show’s first episode will premiere on HBO and HBO Max. It’s one of the most anticipated projects from the network behind House of the Dragon, promising to faithfully adapt one of the most beloved games ever made.
Robert De Niro to Lead Political Thriller Series 'Zero Day' at Netflix
In a first for his storied career, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro is taking a leading role in a television series. Variety reports that The Godfather, Part II and Raging Bull star will appear in the political thriller limited series Zero Day from creators Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. Details of the project are currently under wraps, but it is currently in development at Netflix.
'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Takes Viewers Behind Royal Closed Doors
Netflix has released an emotionally-charged first look at the upcoming documentary series focussed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The initial teaser shows Windsor and Markle sharing personal photographs, which show her crying, and another scene which depicts Markle wiping away her tears.
'National Treasure: Edge of History': The Treasure Hunt Begins in New Video
National Treasure: Edge of History, the newest installment in the National Treasure franchise, is just two weeks away from its series premiere, introducing a new generation of treasure hunters to audiences. While the clock ticks down, the show is bringing viewers into the fold with a pre-release scavenger hunt. In a new video, the cast of the series kicks things off and puts their skills to the test.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Sees an Apex Predator on a Coked-Up Rampage
What happens when a black bear ingests copious amounts of cocaine? Well, you have the real-life event that happened in 1985 and the premise of the upcoming thriller from actor-director Elizabeth Banks to answer that question. The film based on the luscious event is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on February 24, 2023, but fans have the chance to get their first look at the upcoming movie with the release of a brand-new trailer, showcasing the outlandish carnage that the bear gets up to.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ International Trailers Reveal Better Mario Voices Than Chris Pratt
Yesterday, Nintendo released the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, revealing how Mario will go from Brooklyn plumber to Mushroom Kingdom hero. There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, including the presence of the extended Kong family, the Rainbow Road, and a warrior version of Princess Peach. However, as much as fans are excited about Super Mario’s theatrical adventure, some of us are still unconvinced that Chris Pratt is the right person to voice the titular character. Fortunately, many dubbing options are available worldwide for those who speak more than one language.
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Poster Reveals Iron Studios' New Statues at CCXP 2022
Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Poster Goes Primal for New Trilogy
CCXP has officially kicked off in Brazil and one of the first big properties shown at the event was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures. The film’s action-packed first trailer was shown, and new cast members were announced, but on top of that, the first poster for Rise of the Beast was also released.
