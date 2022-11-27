ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Debra Barrett
4d ago

William will make a very special King

Reply
28
Related
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
epicstream.com

Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Prevention

King Charles Has Banned One of Kate Middleton’s Preferred Menu Items from All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
People

Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston

The performers at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will also include Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding — with more surprises in store! Billie Eilish is bringing the party for Prince William's big night in Boston!   The "Bad Guy" singer is on the roster of performers for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston on Friday evening, where Prince William and Kate Middleton will be the guests of honor. She will sing alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS. British singers Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal never-before-seen photographs in new Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which is expected to be released in 2023.In the trailer, which was launched on Thursday, fans get a glimpse of a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.The first photograph in the trailer shows Harry serenading Meghan in a park...
tatler.com

William and Kate will meet US political royalty on their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet American political royalty during their three-day visit to Boston this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, will arrive in the city tomorrow to kick off a busy stay that will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday night, where VIP guests will enjoy performances from stars including Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy