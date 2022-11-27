Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit references Luke Fickell's history of winning ahead of Wisconsin tenure: 'You got a real game changer'
Kirk Herbstreit offered some praise Luke Fickell’s way recently. Herbstreit talked about how much of winner Fickell has been ever since his days at Ohio State. Fickell was Ohio State’s co-DC/LB coach in 2014 and helped win a national title that year for the Buckeyes. Ohio State beat Oregon in the College Football Playoff in Arlington, Texas for the championship.
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in bringing defensive staff from Cincinnati over retaining Jim Leonhard
Luke Fickell reportedly has an interest in going a different direction with who he wants to be his DC. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Fickell has a different preference in mind over Jim Leonhard. Instead of Leonhard, Rittenberg is reporting Fickell would like to bring his DC and Co-DC...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell draws high praise from BTN analyst, former player Joshua Perry
One of Luke Fickell’s former players had high praise for Wisconsin’s new head coach. Joshua Perry, who played under Fickell at Ohio State, talked highly of his former coach’s character on B1G Today this afternoon. “He’s the guy you can go to when you have a legitimate...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
Comments / 1