Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game
If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm says coaching Purdue's players with a chip on their shoulders 'are a lot of fun to coach'
Jeff Brohm joined Joel Klatt’s Breaking the Huddle to discuss Purdue’s upcoming matchup with Michigan for the B1G Championship Game. Brohm likes where his team is at and has been at this season and feels that his crew can compete with the B1G powerhouse. “I think we’ve gradually...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue: 5 reasons Boilers will pull off biggest upset in B1G title game history
Whatever happens next for Purdue seems like a bonus to what has been accomplished this season, as the Boilermakers have won 8 games, the conference’s West Division crown, a trip to Indianapolis for the title game and likely a bowl destination to a warm-weather locale. If it can find...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: 3 matchups Boilermakers must win to pull upset
The Boilermakers’ margin for error Saturday night will be narrow. Purdue, a 16.5-point underdog to undefeated Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, will find itself facing deficits in many of the positional and individual matchups against the Wolverines. But that doesn’t mean the Boilermakers can’t win the game. Rather, they’ll need to locate, then exploit, a few matchups where they think they might be able to gain an advantage.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: Purdue, Indiana jump into top-10 and more from around the league
Back in the 3rd week of December, 1998, Bob Knight and Gene Keady roamed — generally scowling — the sidelines for their respective teams. The rivalry between the schools, Indiana and Purdue, on the south and north halves of the State of Indiana was at a peak, with them vying for not only Big Ten championships but playing well on the national stage, too. And until this week, it marked the last time the programs were both ranked in the top-10 of the AP Poll. Monday’s release had the undefeated Boilermakers, who were coming off back-to-back top-10 victories, jumping to No. 5 in the country, while the Hoosiers moved up to 10th. The rivalry, which has been dominated by Purdue in recent seasons, is back on.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue might not make Rose Bowl with win over Michigan in B1G Championship, per report
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put out an interesting tweet regarding Purdue and the Rose Bowl. Typically, the Rose Bowl consists of the conference champions from the B1G and the Pac-12. If Purdue were to defeat Michigan in the B1G Championship Game, it would be assumed that the Boilermakers would be heading to Pasadena.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance
Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: Brohm's Boilermakers look to stay undefeated vs. top-3 opponents
Even though Purdue is a significant underdog in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, the Boilermakers should have Michigan’s attention. The Boilermakers have developed a well-deserved reputation during the Jeff Brohm era for having success as an underdog, especially against opponents ranked in the top-3 nationally and occasionally away from the friendly environment of their home field at Ross-Ade Stadium. Facing Michigan in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium fits. The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in latest CFP poll, the 2nd-to-last before the 4-team national Playoff field is announced Sunday.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
saturdaytradition.com
Andy Katz explains why he considers Purdue No. 1 in the country: 'They are looking like a Final Four Team'
Andy Katz has been impressed with Purdue’s start to the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers, a Sweet 16 team in March, are 6-0 and are coming off a 75-56 victory over Duke on Sunday in Portland to win the Phil Knight Invitational. In Katz’s eyes, Matt Painter’s team is No....
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range
A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
95.3 MNC
Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer
Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
Current Publishing
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
Delphi double murder: Bullet found near 2 Indiana teens’ bodies came from suspect, court records show
INDIANAPOLIS - An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered to be released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request...
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 2