Champaign, IL

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Purdue football: 3 matchups Boilermakers must win to pull upset

The Boilermakers’ margin for error Saturday night will be narrow. Purdue, a 16.5-point underdog to undefeated Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, will find itself facing deficits in many of the positional and individual matchups against the Wolverines. But that doesn’t mean the Boilermakers can’t win the game. Rather, they’ll need to locate, then exploit, a few matchups where they think they might be able to gain an advantage.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
B1G basketball notebook: Purdue, Indiana jump into top-10 and more from around the league

Back in the 3rd week of December, 1998, Bob Knight and Gene Keady roamed — generally scowling — the sidelines for their respective teams. The rivalry between the schools, Indiana and Purdue, on the south and north halves of the State of Indiana was at a peak, with them vying for not only Big Ten championships but playing well on the national stage, too. And until this week, it marked the last time the programs were both ranked in the top-10 of the AP Poll. Monday’s release had the undefeated Boilermakers, who were coming off back-to-back top-10 victories, jumping to No. 5 in the country, while the Hoosiers moved up to 10th. The rivalry, which has been dominated by Purdue in recent seasons, is back on.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue football: Brohm's Boilermakers look to stay undefeated vs. top-3 opponents

Even though Purdue is a significant underdog in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, the Boilermakers should have Michigan’s attention. The Boilermakers have developed a well-deserved reputation during the Jeff Brohm era for having success as an underdog, especially against opponents ranked in the top-3 nationally and occasionally away from the friendly environment of their home field at Ross-Ade Stadium. Facing Michigan in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium fits. The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in latest CFP poll, the 2nd-to-last before the 4-team national Playoff field is announced Sunday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range

A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges

Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer

Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
CARMEL, IN

