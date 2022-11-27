Read full article on original website
Autoblog
VW talking with Foxconn about building Scout SUVs
BERLIN — Volkswagen is in talks with Taiwan's Foxconn about a partnership to build vehicles for the Scout brand, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing Volkswagen company sources. Volkswagen said in May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company to build...
Autoblog
Lordstown Endurance pickup customer deliveries begin
If we can believe what we read, Lordstown Motors has made it past the next hurdles to becoming a real auto manufacturer. The electric truck company announced its Endurance pickup has received homologation certifications from the EPA and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), opening the gates to retail sales. What's more, the first customer deliveries "are leaving the Foxconn EV Ohio plant for customer delivery." Production at the plant began in August, Lordstown saying it wanted to deliver 50 to customers before the end of the year, and as many as 450 more in the first quarter of next year. Earlier this month, the company had managed to build 12 units, acknowledging a slow ramp-up as it focused on ensuring quality and dealing with parts constraints. The pace is expected to climb through the end of 2022.
Autoblog
Nismo boss: Nissan plans an 'inspiring' hybrid or electric sports car
Nissan has had its ups and downs in recent years, but the automaker hit the mark with its overhaul of the Z, so there’s hope for the brand in the future. Nissan just released its latest EV, the Ariya, and has plans for other electrified models, apparently including a future Leaf.
Autoblog
Corvette sub-brand reportedly starts with electric four-door and SUV in 2025
That didn't take long. A couple of days ago, we wrote about Mark Reuss previewing a car based on the C8 Corvette chassis. He told investors the car would arrive in 2025 and possess "incredible performance," but he never called it a Corvette. Perhaps Reuss' sidestep has something to do with Car and Driver running a piece by auto industry sleuth Georg Kacher with the headline, "Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV." These would be the first in an Ultium-based, all-electric Corvette family. It's seems that when Reuss said the car-not-called-a-Corvette would use the sports car's chassis, he meant the Ultium version of the Corvette chassis.
Autoblog
These are the 10 longest-lasting vehicles on the road today
Buying a car has started feeling pretty bad. It’s hard to find what you want, and when you do, there’s a great chance it’s not selling for the price you thought it would be. The least stressful way of coping with the situation is not to buy a new car, but how can you know how long your current ride will last? A recent study from iSeeCars found that some vehicles are prone to deliver many more miles of usable driving than others.
Autoblog
Tesla delivers first Semi to Pepsi, reveals some new details
DETROIT — Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks. The Austin, Texas, company formally delivered the trucks in a "delivery event" at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was livestreamed, including on Twitter, which Musk now owns.
Autoblog
Audi RS 6 Avant Performance and RS 7 Sportback Performance models revealed
An extra dose of Performance (with a capital P) is coming to the Audi RS 6 Avant and Audi RS 7 Sportback. That’s right, Audi just revealed “Performance” versions of each model that will make both already-hot cars even hotter. In case you’re in need of a...
Autoblog
GM supports EV shoppers, owners by transforming an old Target into a call center
As General Motors and its competitors roll out dozens of new electric-vehicle models, the mainstream buyers they need to win over are working through a plethora of anxieties and questions, ranging from whether an EV can go through a car wash to which battery tech is better for performance. To...
Autoblog
De Tomaso P900 uses synthetic fuel to spin past 12,000 rpm
It’s not a trendy electric hyper car. The Italian-built De Tomaso P900 is another kind of anomaly in the automotive upper strata where it lives: The P900 is propelled by a V12 engine that runs solely on synthetic fuel, all the way to 12,300 rpm. Priced at about $3...
Autoblog
Future Classic: 2003-2005 Dodge Neon SRT4
These days, Dodge’s SRT division is all about big cars with big power, but in the early 2000s, the company courted a different kind of sports car buyer. The Dodge Neon SRT4 – later shortened to just Dodge SRT4 – was a red-hot entry in the budding sport compact segment, offering mega thrills for a relatively low price.
Autoblog
Lamborghini explains how (and why) it designed the Huracán Sterrato off-roader
Lamborghini broke new ground (literally and metaphorically) by launching an off-road-ready variant of the Huracán called Sterrato. It's not the brand's first off-roader; that branch of the family tree includes the LM002 built in the 1980s and the Urus. But it's the only Lamborghini that has made the improbable leap from the track to the trail. I sat down with Rouven Mohr, the head of the firm's research and development department, to find out how and why the Sterrato came to life. Interestingly, it started with a wild idea floated by executives during a dinner.
Autoblog
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo is the first virtual one-off racer from Maranello
This year is the 75th anniversary of first race car to wear the Ferrari name — the Ferrari 125 S of 1947, powered by a 60-degree, 1.5-liter V12 putting out 118 horsepower. The Italians have ended the year's celebrations with another race car and another first that show just how far matters have progressed in Maranello: For the first time, Ferrari has created a Vision Gran Turismo one-off. Lead designer Flavio Manzoni told GTPlanet work began on the closed-wheel, closed-cockpit single-seater three years ago, and it contains references to the 125 S, to the company's sports prototypes from the 1960s and 1970s, and to the 499P that will join the Le Mans Hypercar Class next year.
Autoblog
Toyota Grand Highlander teased as 'ultimate road-trip vehicle'
Toyota has teased a mysterious image of something called a Grand Highlander. It won't be revealed in full for another few months, but there's plenty of hints to make educated guesses about. The name, for one, implies that it'll be a longer version of the Highlander, so split the difference between that and the Sequoia.
Autoblog
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat once again available with a stick
Dodge confirmed the Challenger will retire after 2023, and it's ensuring the coupe's final model year is a memorable one. After making it easier for enthusiasts to order a convertible and launching special variants, it's once again offering the mighty Hellcat with a six-speed stick. The company kept its promise:...
Autoblog
Autoblog Technology of the Year Award Special | Autoblog Podcast #758
This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The trio begin by discussing the 2022 Technology of the Year award. Ford's Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch hauling/towing tech as tested in the F-150 Lightning won this year. Why the Ford won, how testing went down and Ford's competition — including the GMC Hummer EV and Genesis GV60 — are discussed.
Autoblog
From CrabWalks at dawn to post-testing sushi: An inside look at Autoblog’s Tech of the Year Award
TROY, Mich. — On a chilly fall morning, Senior Editor John Snyder rolled into a sleepy suburban park tucked away next to a cemetery a few miles north of Detroit. Driving diagonally — CrabWalking — in the GMC Hummer EV, he made quite the entrance as he maneuvered across the parking lot to the bemusement of Autoblog editors and a few curious park-goers up for their early morning runs.
Autoblog
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still available: Generators, scooters, dash cams and more
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still great deals to be had. We've gathered up some of our favorite deals on generators, electric scooters and dash cams below. If you missed out, be sure to snag something before it goes back up to full price!
Autoblog
2024 Mercedes E-Class shows more skin, interior in new spy shots
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted yet again in the wild, this time wearing significantly less camouflage than it did when we last checked in a year ago. As an extra bonus, our spy managed to get a couple shots of the new E's interior, and while it's still mostly covered, we can get a pretty good sense of what to expect from the next (and likely final) internal-combustion E-Class.
Autoblog
Honda announces a hydrogen-powered CR-V is coming in 2024
Honda just announced that it will be making a hydrogen-powered CR-V in 2024. Where the hydrogen CR-V is being produced, though, is arguably just as interesting as the vehicle’s presence. If you had Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) on your bingo card, congrats!. We’ve long wondered what Honda...
Autoblog
ADRO BMW M4 bumper and aero kit is a kidney transplant
The BMW M3 and M4 are so good as drivers' cars that they've made plenty of buyers put aside their questions about the grille. The 4 Series lineup, in fact, has posted U.S. sales figures through the first three quarters of 2022 that beat the total for all of 2021, and might equal or beat numbers not seen since 2018. Nevertheless, we're certain some BMW M4 buyers wouldn't mind the option to revise their grilles, a job much easier said than done. Even the German tuners who specialize in these matters haven't shown up. Enter Southern California tuner ADRO (Aerodynamic Development Race Optimization) and its M4 bumper and aero kit, which includes the bumper, front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser and a swan neck rear wing.
