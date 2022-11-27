nobody in Wyoming likes radical policies. everyone in wyoming wants to be left alone, that's it. it's always more taxation, bigger government and more rights going away, this is why democrats don't win. this isn't hard to figure out.
The Democratic Party needs to do more than go for the middle. All the Democrats who stay silent while the present administration destroys the country on a daily basis and rips the Constitution up and rushes through bills to give themselves a political advantage will not make republicans come running to their side.
It honestly doesn’t matter what the Democratic candidate says. In this state if there is a D nobody listens. If Jesus ran on a Democrat ticket he would lose. Brains haven’t just been washed in too many people, they’ve been erased.
Comments / 39