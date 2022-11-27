The original Willow film feels like the first act of a larger story. While it does end with the defeat of the evil Queen Bavmorda thanks to Willow and his friends, almost every other major character and storyline is left dangling. The whole film is predicated on this small child, Elora Danan, being the chosen one who’ll save the world. But in the end, she’s still a child. Did she ever live up to that potential? Is the prophecy true? And what of the brave protector, Willow Ufgood? Did he become the sorcerer he always dreamed of being?

2 DAYS AGO