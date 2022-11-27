Read full article on original website
Star Trek: TNG Crew
The third season of Star Trek: Picard won’t arrive until February, but the crew of the Enterprise-D can’t wait for what might come after it. You may want to set your alarm to watch (or avoid) the next trailer for Mario’s cinematic outing. Plus, learn more about the next projects of Frank Miller, M. Night Shyamalan, and a depressed egg. Steady on for spoilers!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
To get to the end, you must go back to the beginning. That’s what writer-director James Gunn has been saying about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final film in his time with the Marvel heroes, which will finally reveal where and how Rocket Raccoon came to be.
The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in December 2022
Some of the titles come to streaming this month. Image: Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, Netflix, Shudder. Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Begin Next March
Disney and Lucasfilm took to CCXP today to confirm that The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ for its third season on March 1, 2023. Also revealed by the studio was a new still of Din Djarin and his ward, Grogu, sitting in the cockpit of the modified Naboo N-1 Starfighter that Mando acquired during The Book of Boba Fett episode “The Mandalorian Returns.”
Biggest Questions After Watching the Original Willow
Io9 chats with the cast of Willow about their biggest questions from the original film. The new series streams on Disney+ on November 30th.
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
I don’t know why the Muppets love Christmas so much, but they certainly do. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and the extended Muppet cast of characters have made nearly a dozen holiday specials, along with a feature-length TV movie and a theatrical movie. That last one is The Muppet Christmas Carol, one of the best-loved adaptations of Charles Dickens’ tale of Ebenezer Scrooge ever made. But I want to talk about the TV movie, which isn’t nearly as famous… but a lot more infamous.
Everything We Know About Anne Rice's Immortal Universe
AMC has bought the rights to 14 of Anne Rice’s novels, from both her Vampire Chronicles series and her Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. In June 2021, AMC greenlit the first foray into the Immortal Universe with Interview With the Vampire, which premiered in October 2022. The first...
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Now that we know a fifth Indiana Jones film actually exists, is coming out, and even has a real title, it’s time to dig a little deeper. Thursday’s reveal of the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was chock full of recognizable Indy action with plenty of Nazi punching, cave exploring, and train jumping. But there’s still not much in the way of what exactly this movie is about, who these characters are, or what the heck a Dial of Destiny is.
James Cameron Doesn't Care What You Think of Avatar 2, He Knows You'll Watch It
James Cameron knew everything about his Avatar sequels was going to be epic. The stories, the effects, even the sheer number of them. He also predicted that the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, would be about three hours long and made Fox agree to it long before Disney bought the company. He’s a confident man—and in an excellent new profile, he shows it, with a ton of new information about the films, and just an all-time mic drop quote.
Gift the Reflection of Royalty With This Enchanting Mulan Loungefly Bag
This holiday season Loungefly adds more fairytale glimmer to its collection with a new, sequin-bedecked Disney Princess release. The fandom fashion house and its VP of Creative, Liz DeSilva, revealed to io9 the latest drop in the Disney royalty-inspired line featuring Mulan and chatted with us about the brand’s global impact.
The Lingering Willow Questions the Stars Want Answered
The original Willow film feels like the first act of a larger story. While it does end with the defeat of the evil Queen Bavmorda thanks to Willow and his friends, almost every other major character and storyline is left dangling. The whole film is predicated on this small child, Elora Danan, being the chosen one who’ll save the world. But in the end, she’s still a child. Did she ever live up to that potential? Is the prophecy true? And what of the brave protector, Willow Ufgood? Did he become the sorcerer he always dreamed of being?
The Last of Us Character Posters Introduce the Show's Post-Apocalyptic Ensemble
If there’s a genre that won’t die, it’s survivors doing their best (and sometimes their worst) amid a zombie apocalypse. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us PlayStation games offer a particularly compelling take on the story—which is why the series is soon making the jump to HBO Max. Today, we’ve got close-up looks at the main characters thanks to a series of new posters.
Celebrate 40 Years of Return of the Jedi With Some Familiar Star Wars Faces
Next year, the final movie in the original Star Wars trilogy, Return of the Jedi, turns 40. And just as it had done so with A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back before it, Hasbro is celebrating with familiar faces in classic packaging. io9 has your “first” look at...
Netflix Is Expanding Its 'Preview Club' to Let More People View Upcoming Shows and Movies Early
Netflix is appealing to more of its subscribers in an move that will allow tens of thousands of individuals around the world to preview films and tv shows before they’re released on the streaming platform. This is a drastic increase from the 2,000-plus subscribers who previously had VIP preview access.
16 New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books for Your December Reading List
December is traditionally the smallest month when it comes to book releases—people are busy shopping, feasting, celebrating, or going to see violent Santa movies—but there’s still plenty here (magicians, witches, myths, monsters, outer-space dwellers, and more!) to fill your stocking. The Union by Leah Vernon. In this...
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Welcome To Chippendales" Before
There are some familiar faces in this thrilling true crime miniseries.
Middle East Exhibitor Vox Cinemas Ramps Up Investment in Arab Production, Unveils Slate at Red Sea Film Festival
Top Middle East exhibitor Vox Cinemas, which is also active in distribution and production, is ramping up its investment in producing Arabic feature films and unveiling its first full-fledged slate of local original movies at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival. Vox’s Arabic line-up caters to local market demands by providing commercially viable works in a range of different genres, directed both by Arab newcomers and known names and starring top talents such as Egyptian star Nelly Karim (pictured) who is on the Red Sea fest’s main jury. Karim is co-starring with popular actors Mohamed Farrag and Bayoumi Fouad (“A Stand Worthy...
The Gaming Shelf Seeks Out Far Horizons
Two major tabletop conventions are happening this weekend: Dragonmeet in London and Pax Unplugged in Philadelphia, and if you’re going to either, I am very jealous and hope you have a wonderful time. So many of my favorites will be there; if you’re in the UK say “hi” to Rowan, Rook and Decard at Stall 41 and if you’re heading to PaxU, be sure to sign up for the Possum Creek Rime Gala!
Google Shows Off the 10 Most-Watched YouTube Vids for 2022
As annoying as existing on YouTube seems to be in this day and age—when you’re halted ever three to five minutes by a State Farm ad—I still come back to the platform regularly. I can’t help it. There are many different video platforms, but as agonizing as...
