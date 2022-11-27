Most Viewed / Seawall Incident: 2 adults fall 15 feet, suffer 'traumatic injuries'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depoe Bay, OR

Seawall Incident: 2 adults fall 15 feet, suffer 'traumatic injuries'

 4 days ago

Two adults are recovering after suffering 'traumatic injuries' from a fall over the edge of the Depoe Bay Seawall.

According to Depoe Bay Fire, the two adults fell over the edge, about 15 feet off the sea wall on Saturday, Nov. 19. Both victims landed in the dirt and rocks below. Approximate location circled in red in the attached photo.

Upon evaluation by a Depoe Bay Fire paramedic, both victims were found to have traumatic injuries including possible fractures to their lower extremities, according to Depoe Fire Chief Bryan Daniels.

Both victims were packaged in rescue stokes baskets and carried by fire district personnel up to the highway to awaiting ambulances.

"Crews made quick work of this incident, with immediate calls for assistance from Newport Fire Department and several law enforcement agencies," Daniels said in a Depoe Bay Facebook post. "The rescue of the two victims took less than 30 minutes and both were transported to local hospitals."

Daniles said a crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay responded but was not needed as both victims were on dry land.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Oregon, Willamette Valley Communications Center 911, Newport Fire Department, Depoe Bay Professional Fire Fighters, Pacific West Ambulance, Oregon State Police, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the rescue effort.

The victim’s minor child was unharmed during the incident, and in very good spirits, Daniels said. The child was taken by law enforcement to be reunited with his parents."

"Thankfully, it’s not raining, it was low tide, and we had calm seas," Daniels said. "This could have been very different for these folks."

First responders urge Oregon Coast visitors to pay attention to posted safety signs to avoid injury and even death. Each year, there are reports of people venturing over ocean cliffs and falling to the surf below.

Amy Staggs
4d ago

living on the coast you see all the idiots that think nothing will happen to them. Ppl sadly have no more common sense and since ppl dont know the word NO anymore, this is whatvyou get. Population control.

Reply
2
 

Lincoln County, OR
The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

