Royal Variety Performance 2022: Line-up confirmed for live event ahead of ITVX airing in December

By Louis Chilton
 4 days ago

The line-up for the 2022 Royal Variety Performance has been announced, with the annual event set to take place within days.

The event, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall , will be the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

As ever, the event is being held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, which provides aid to those in the world of entertainment.

Previous years have seen artists including Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and James Blunt take to the stage before the royals.

While Alan Carr has hosted proceedings for the last two years, hosting duties will this time be transferred to Not Going Out star Lee Mack.

Here’s what else we know about the event...

When is the Royal Variety Performance?

This year’s event is taking place on 1 December.

However, it will not air on TV until later in the month. The show will be shown on ITV1, and streamed on ITVX.

Who is in the line-up?

Among the performers this year are George Ezra , Ellie Goulding, Becky Hill, Fatma Said and Nile Rodgers, who is performing with his band Chic.

Sam Ryder is also set to perform, hot of the back of his successful Eurovision entry, while Rita Wilson is scheduled to sing a duet alongside Gregory Porter.

Frank Skinner and David Baddiel are also reconvening with The Lightning Seeds for a timely rendition of their 1996 football anthem “Three Lions”.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone and members of the London Youth Choir are teaming up for a rendition of “Sing”, the song first showcased at the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Outside of music, the night will also feature acrobatics from Cirque Du Soleil and Giffords Circus. German magicians The Ehrlich Brothers are also on the list, as well as comedians Al Murray, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili, and Axel Blake.

The recent Olivier award-winning production of Cabaret bring a number to the stage, as will Disney’s Newsies .

Which royals will be in attendance?

The guests of honour at the ceremony will be the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar.

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth, while Sophie is his wife.

