ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia Deporting Ukraine Children in 'Deliberate Depopulation' Effort: ISW

By Anna Commander
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Thousands of Ukrainian children have undergone medical examinations by Russia in the southern and western parts of the country. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian officials are conducting a "deliberate depopulation campaign" in these occupied territories.

The new report from Saturday indicates that out of the 15,000 children that have received these medical examinations, 70 percent were told they are in need of "special medical care" and need to be relocated to Russia for treatment.

According to the Ukrainian Resistance Center, Russian officials hope that these forced deportation schemes lure children's families to Russia to take their children back home after medical treatment. But Russian officials will prevent families to return home to Ukraine, forcing them to stay in Russia, the center said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmuVl_0jP6iNLj00

As of Saturday, the overall pace of the war has slowed due to ground conditions. Heavy rain has made the ground muddy. Temperatures across Ukraine are expected to drop this week, which will solidify the ground after days of below freezing temperatures.

According to ISW, it is not clear if "either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counter-offensive operations at that time, but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting."

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said during a security council meeting that Putin's missile attacks against the Ukrainian power grid aim to freeze Ukraine "into submission."

"Putin's motive could not be more clear and more cold-blooded. He is clearly—clearly—weaponizing winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people. He has decided that if he can't seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country into submission," she said.

Russia has been launching numerous strikes on energy facilities throughout Ukraine, causing severe power outages and blackouts across the country ahead of an expected harsh winter.

On Wednesday after rounds of Russian missile attacks , Ukraine's President Zelensky took to Twitter to ask for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting. Zelensky said, "Murder of civilians, ruining of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror. Ukraine keeps demanding a resolute response of international community to these crimes."

Rajan Menon, director of grand strategy program at Defense Priorities, told Newsweek on Sunday, "The relentless Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure will impose additional costs on an already overburdened Ukrainian economy and make the coming winter the hardest one that Ukrainians have faced since the years of World War II. And those are precisely Russia's goals."

Comments / 6

Tyler white
4d ago

sounds like the "special medical treatment" is actually human experimentation like what all those nazi doctors were doing during ww2

Reply
4
Howard Mettee
4d ago

I just can't think the Russians would be that thoughtless as to think that kidnapping children would win any popularity contests with the women at home. Maybe our Institute of War might better explain why Russia/Putin "started this war", when NATO troops have been advising the Ukrainian Army since the Orange Revolution of 2005....and still do.

Reply
2
Rick Ervin
4d ago

🤔🤔🤔.. Nah, I don't believe it.. Someone contact Putin and get his side of the story.. Oh wait, US and Euro media won't print his side..

Reply
2
Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Locks Imprisoned Critic Alexei Navalny Inside 'Dog Pen Isolation Cube' To 'Shut Him Up' About Russian Leader

Vladimir Putin has ordered the imprisoned critic Alexei Navalny to be locked inside a “dog pen isolation cube” to “shut him up” about the Russian leader and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Navalny, who was first arrested and placed in prison in 2021 on charges of fraud and contempt of court, was reportedly placed in isolation in August within Russia’s infamous IK-6 penal colony.According to Daily Star, the outspoken Putin critic has suffered upwards of 67 days in the “dog kennel-like” punishment cell that is only 3 meters by 3.5 meters.Navalny has also been refused visits from family...
RadarOnline

'He Will Leave Before 2024': Vladimir Putin To Mobilize 2M More Troops Into Ukraine As Rumors Swirl Russian Leader Will Step Down As President

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to order two million more troops into Ukraine amid rumors the Russian leader is considering stepping down as the struggling country’s head of state, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia continues to suffer defeat on the frontlines of the war against Ukraine, and just weeks after Putin ordered the mobilization of 300,000 soldiers into the neighboring nation, two million more soldiers might be drafted to fight in Ukraine as soon as January 1, 2023.That is the revelation shared by General SVR, a Telegram channel that claims to have sources within the...
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
France 24

'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry

Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
RadarOnline

'Tried & Failed': Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Devastating Loss After 'Doomsday' Nuclear-Powered Torpedo Fails To Launch

Vladimir Putin’s infamous submarine, dubbed the Belgorod, is reportedly headed back to port after a series of failed tests in the Artic Sea, RadarOnline.com has learned. The development comes just years after the submarine was first put into service in 2019 and its return to port marks just the latest loss for the already struggling Russian leader.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
UPI News

Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday that nearly 800 Russian soldiers were killed in fighting throughout the country over the past day while Moscow attacks in the Donetsk region killed three Ukrainians. The Ukraine general staff armed forces said it believes that 780 Russians were killed...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
straightarrownews.com

Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video

Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1053M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy