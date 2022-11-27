ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks in Week 12: Trio of young passers shine

It took nearly three months. Week 12 featured quality performances from all the first and second year quarterbacks. Granted, it helped a few of the struggling passers were benched before the weekend's action. Mac Jones amassed big numbers against the Vikings on Thanksgiving, and what a comeback by Trevor Lawrence...
CBS Sports

Week 13 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays 25-1

The Washington Commanders will try to stay hot when they face the New York Giants during the Week 13 NFL schedule. Washington has won six of its last seven games, including a 19-13 win against Atlanta last week. The Giants got off to a hot start this season, but they have lost three of their last four games. Washington is a 1.5-point favorite in the Week 13 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 13 NFL lines should you target with your Week 13 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 13 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday

Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cowboys could sign Odell Beckham Jr. to multi-year contract; Chiefs, Ravens also interested in wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr. will begin visiting interested teams this week, and all of them are likely playoff contenders looking for a late-year boost at wide receiver. But the Cowboys, who have been especially upfront about their pursuit of the former Rams standout, aren't necessarily just eyeing Beckham for 2022. A day after owner Jerry Jones hinted Dallas could use the wideout beyond this season, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reports Beckham could land a multi-year contract with the Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday

Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy