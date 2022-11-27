ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 kids fatally stabbed in New York, mother in custody, police say

By Mira Wassef, Video: Kiran Dhillon, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKtda_0jP6iAsI00

NEW YORK CITY ( WPIX ) — Two young boys were stabbed and killed in a Bronx apartment Saturday night and their 22-year-old mother is in police custody, authorities said.

The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and body in the bathroom of an apartment in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m., police said. The brothers were discovered in the bathtub covered in clothes with the water running and overflowing onto the bathroom floor, according to police. They were unresponsive and not breathing.

The boys’ father and officers tried to give the children CPR, but they could not be saved. The boys were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

“I heard the father screaming in the hallways, ‘Help me! Help me!’ That’s when he brought the two boys, lifeless, covered in blood,” said Shannon Holifield, a neighbor of the family. “It’s horrible…I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight…it’s very sad.”

Forty minutes prior to the tragic discovery, police had been called to the same apartment, described by authorities as a family shelter, for reports of an emotionally disturbed person and found the young mom acting erratic and trying to burn items, according to the NYPD.

They found the woman on the third floor and took her into custody without incident. She was transported to a hospital, police said.

Shortly after, the father found the boys dead in the bathtub, and police were called to the apartment for a second time, authorities said.

The mother remained in police custody but had not been arrested, as of Sunday morning.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City

NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street

BROOKLYN, MD – Two teens are being sought for an armed robbery at gunpoint that took place Wednesday evening on Church Street. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a man that had just taken place in the 300 block of Church Street in Brooklyn. According to the victim, he encountered two juvenile males, one of whom pointed a gun at him as he walked toward his residence. As soon as they received the victim’s property, both suspects fled on foot. Investigators from the Northern District are investigating the incident The post Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

15-year-old dies while subway surfing in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A teenager died Thursday after subway surfing in Brooklyn.It happened around 11:30 a.m.Police say a 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.Teams from the MTA and police responded, but it was too late.In a statement, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash

A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
BRONX, NY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
83K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy