Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
The South Jordan Police Department officers and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the area of 11700 South Bingham Rim Road around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. That was when they found a dead person in the vehicle.
Police are currently investigating this case as a suspicious death.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 1