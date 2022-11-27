Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.

The South Jordan Police Department officers and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the area of 11700 South Bingham Rim Road around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. That was when they found a dead person in the vehicle.

Police are currently investigating this case as a suspicious death.

