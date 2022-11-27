ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Recorder

Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor

Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Marijuana Debate Ramping Up Amid Next Legislative Session

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Legislative leaders in the Indiana Statehouse said during Organization Day earlier this month that you could see some movement on decriminalizing some sort of marijuana use in Indiana. House Speaker Todd Huston (R) left things vague on the subject, but rest assured one person whose position...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers considering changes to HS graduation requirements

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering making changes to K-12 school curriculum requirements. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) recently told reporters the goal is to better prepare students for today’s workforce. “How do we do more applied courses, whether we do personal finance courses, mathematical requirements, coding courses, science requirements,” Huston said. Officials at the […]
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower age to legally carry firearms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms. Republican State Rep. Jim Olsen wants to change the age from 21 to 18 years old. It is already getting pushback from Democratic lawmakers. Democrats said expanding gun access to young ages should...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican state lawmakers say they’re exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) cited many Hoosiers’ rising tax bills amid climbing assessed property values as the reason they’re planning to review Indiana’s property tax system. “The explosion of […]
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach

Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
CROWN POINT, IN
WANE-TV

Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Greenwood Man Embezzles $14 Million

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man from Greenwood is finally behind bars after stealing $14 million from his job. Daniel Fruits, 47-years-old, was sentenced to six years in prison after using the money to buy countless, expensive goods and services and still was charged with more fraud after being arrested two years ago.
GREENWOOD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE

