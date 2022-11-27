Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor
Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: WIBC’s Rob Kendall weighs in on fútbol, Will Smith, Indiana governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to Will Smith breaking his silence about that now-infamous slap of Chris Rock, a lot has been happing lately. In Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez checks in with Rob Kendall from radio station WIBC to get his input.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
WOWO News
Marijuana Debate Ramping Up Amid Next Legislative Session
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Legislative leaders in the Indiana Statehouse said during Organization Day earlier this month that you could see some movement on decriminalizing some sort of marijuana use in Indiana. House Speaker Todd Huston (R) left things vague on the subject, but rest assured one person whose position...
WISH-TV
More Funds Needed for Head Start Programs in Indiana for Equal Opportunity, according to report
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Institute for Early Education Research released a new nationwide report focused on the state of Head Start and Early Head Start for children. More specifically, they looked at equity and disparity gaps and based on Indiana’s individual stats inside the report, the institute feels...
WIBC.com
Holcomb On Pot: “I won’t pick and choose, whether I agree with it or not.”
STATEHOUSE — Legislative leaders in the Indiana Statehouse said during Organization Day earlier this month that you could see some movement on decriminalizing some sort of marijuana use in Indiana. House Speaker Todd Huston (R) left things vague on the subject, but rest assured one person whose position has...
Indiana lawmakers considering changes to HS graduation requirements
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering making changes to K-12 school curriculum requirements. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) recently told reporters the goal is to better prepare students for today’s workforce. “How do we do more applied courses, whether we do personal finance courses, mathematical requirements, coding courses, science requirements,” Huston said. Officials at the […]
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
bsquarebulletin.com
Recount for 40-vote margin: Monroe County Dems to ask for hand re-tally in Hall-Githens District 62 race
The Monroe County Democratic Party will petition the Indiana state election division for a recount of votes in the state house representative District 62 race, which was won by Republican Dave Hall over Democrat Penny Githens. That’s according to a news release issued by the MCDP on Monday morning.
WISH-TV
Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower age to legally carry firearms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms. Republican State Rep. Jim Olsen wants to change the age from 21 to 18 years old. It is already getting pushback from Democratic lawmakers. Democrats said expanding gun access to young ages should...
Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican state lawmakers say they’re exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) cited many Hoosiers’ rising tax bills amid climbing assessed property values as the reason they’re planning to review Indiana’s property tax system. “The explosion of […]
I Visited the Indiana State Museum For the First Time In 25 Years -- It Blew Me Away
Like most children growing up in Indiana, I visited theIndiana State Museum on a fourth-grade field trip. In the ensuing 25 years, I've become an avid traveler, visiting museums around the United States and abroad. However, I had not returned to the Indiana State Museum until this month.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
Time running out to become a millionaire
One person only has 15 days to claim their position as Indiana's next millionaire.
abc57.com
Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach
Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
WANE-TV
Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
WIBC.com
Greenwood Man Embezzles $14 Million
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man from Greenwood is finally behind bars after stealing $14 million from his job. Daniel Fruits, 47-years-old, was sentenced to six years in prison after using the money to buy countless, expensive goods and services and still was charged with more fraud after being arrested two years ago.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
