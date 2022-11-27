ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle expert shares ideas for making holiday entertaining easier

With the holiday season in full swing, hosting parties and dinners can become very stressful.

Kathy Copcutt with Belairmommie shared some products that can make preparing for a big party much easier.

"Bitters & Soda are great because it can be used as a mocktail or added with your favorite liquor for a easy, quick cocktail," said Copcutt.

Copcutt also recommends having easy mixers, deserts that you can use or gift, as well as other items that are quick to remove the work from prepping and hosting.

