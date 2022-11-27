ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

4d ago

When public assistance, free cell phones ,food stamps, public housing and Welfare is not enough.

WFMZ-TV Online

Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in York County searching for missing man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a missing man. The West Manchester Township Police Department is searching for 86-year-old John Meckley. Meckley was last seen in the area of Middle Street in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at around 3:30 p.m. Meckley...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store

CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shots-fired incident in Carlisle, Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened Wednesday night. Video above: Security guard wounded in shooting earlier this week talks exclusively to WGAL. Police said they were called to an area near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue around 8:30...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster. It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police. Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 sought in theft of nearly $20K from gaming machines

CRESSONA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating back-to-back thefts from video gaming machines at a Mobil gas station on Pottsville Street in Cressona, Schuylkill County. The first theft happened at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 12. "I think it's absolutely brazen that they did it while the place...
CRESSONA, PA

