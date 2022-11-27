Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police investigating catalytic converter theft in East Petersburg, Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck in East Petersburg, Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said the theft happened sometime early Sunday morning at S. Clyde Weaver on the 5000 block of Main Street. Police said two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
abc27.com
Former Dauphin County police officer allegedly stole guns, falsified time worked
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Dauphin County police officer was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker. According to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, detectives arrested Christopher Still, who was formally employed with the Halifax Borough...
WGAL
Police say suspect burned victim's hand, tried to rob smoke shop in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a person tried to steal money at a Manheim Township smoke shop on Thursday morning and burned a person's hand. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. at Mr. Smoke at 1320 Lititz Pike. "(The suspect) attempted to grab $7.00 that was on top...
WGAL
Police investigating several reports of pickpockets at Lebanon County Walmart
NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have received several reports of people getting their pockets picked at a Lebanon County Walmart. North Londonderry Township police reported several incidents on their Facebook page. "On November 29th, at 11 a.m., a victim called police and reported her wallet stolen. A man...
Police searching for answers after shell casings found in road in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police Department is searching for answers regarding a shots fired incident on Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 for a report of shots fired. They did not locate any victims or...
WGAL
Police in York County searching for missing man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a missing man. The West Manchester Township Police Department is searching for 86-year-old John Meckley. Meckley was last seen in the area of Middle Street in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at around 3:30 p.m. Meckley...
abc27.com
Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store
CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
WGAL
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Carlisle, Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened Wednesday night. Video above: Security guard wounded in shooting earlier this week talks exclusively to WGAL. Police said they were called to an area near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue around 8:30...
FOX43.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster. It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police. Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
3 sought in theft of nearly $20K from gaming machines
CRESSONA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating back-to-back thefts from video gaming machines at a Mobil gas station on Pottsville Street in Cressona, Schuylkill County. The first theft happened at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 12. "I think it's absolutely brazen that they did it while the place...
WGAL
Suspect steals $6,000 from Rutter's in York County, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police have released surveillance photos in a $6,000 theft that happened at a York County Rutter's. You can watch the video above to see photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Police said the theft happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
Man Injures Hospital Staff During Assault In Central Pennsylvania, Authorities Say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attack hospital staff in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Clem Denton Wagaman Jr. of Boiling Springs was charged following the assault at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital located at 503 North 21st Street, Camp Hill Nov. 23, at 11:32 a.m., according to the East Pennsboro Township police.
WGAL
Teen leads officers on chase in stolen vehicle, East Cocalico Township police say
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a 15-year-old boy led officers on a chase in a stolen car on Saturday in Lancaster County. East Cocalico Township police said the teen, from Terre Hill, fled officers on North Reading Road just after midnight. "The juvenile was arrested after he...
27 charged in large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-seven people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the Pa. Crimes Code and the...
WGAL
Shots fired on Thanksgiving outside East Hempfield Township restaurant
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, are investigating after they said shots were fired outside a restaurant early Thanksgiving morning. Police said they were called to Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue for a report of shots fired around 3:44...
