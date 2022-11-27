ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Nashville hospital

By Alicia Patton, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlPP0_0jP6gAEO00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was taken into custody after police say he opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville Saturday.

Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gun shots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.

Court records say officers confronted Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, found him with firearms, and gave him commands to follow. Officers say Zaayenga followed the commands and was taken into custody.

Police, pastor react after drive-by shooting at Bordeaux funeral leaves two injured

Officers found a firearm, multiple magazines and multiple bullet casings that matched the same caliber as the pistol that was found near Zaayenga.

An affidavit states the gunfire caused damage to a door inside the stairwell. Nobody was injured.

Officials later discovered that Zaayenga entered the hospital through a back door, according to court records. Officers said there is a “no firearms permitted” sign posted at the hospital’s front door.

Zaayenga was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, which is a felony. He remained in jail Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Two Tennessee women found dead in car after crash, shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. — Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday. Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, and a woman...
LEBANON, TN
Outsider.com

Man Dies After Catching on Fire at Hospital

A man died after catching on fire at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day and now his family is left with unanswered questions about what exactly happened. According to WKRN, Bobby Ray’s wife, Kathy Stark, revealed that he had been bedridden for the past seven years. Earlier this month, he went to the hospital for bed sores and a foot infection. He was eventually transferred to Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center. Stark revealed that her husband ended up coding. As the staff attempted to revive him, everything suddenly turned chaotic. “They started the paddles, and it just blew up,” Stark explained. “Everything. I saw that and I just burst out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
E! News

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

Watch: Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction. Grayson Chrisley is recovering from a recent car crash. On. Nov. 12, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was rushed to the hospital following an accident on a Tennessee interstate, according to a report from the Nashville police, obtained by TMZ. The Chrisley Knows Best star was traveling on I-65N in his Ford F-150 truck when he collided with the back of a Dodge truck, the report read. The other driver stated to police that while he was stopped in a lane of heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic, he felt the impact of Grayson's car hitting him from behind.
NASHVILLE, TN
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy