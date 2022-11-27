Read full article on original website
Related
‘We walked in front of the police with no veil’ – voices from Iran’s women-led uprising
Iran’s security forces have killed at least 448 people since protests began more than two months ago, according to a human rights group. Iran Human Rights (IHR) said those killed include including 60 children under the age of 18 and 29 women. The UN high commissioner for human rights recently warned that “a fully fledged human rights crisis” was taking place.
Change policies to lessen climate threat to minorities | Letter
The relationship between racial inequality and the impacts of climate change has been highlighted by the NAACP, with its participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference in early November. Due to systemic racism, studies show that people of color are disproportionately affected by the consequences of the climate crisis....
Benzinga
Biden Offers To Sit Down With Putin 'To See What He Has In Mind'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday offered to sit down with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin' to end the war in Ukraine that has led to a severe humanitarian crisis. What Happened: After hosting his French counterpart for a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, Biden condemned Putin's war in Ukraine in a joint statement with Emmanuel Macron and offered to find a way around to end the war.
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
Pearl Harbor attack resonates still; The people always pay; Wise to continue pursuing ‘hub-and-spoke’ mental health model | Letters
We are approaching the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. At 7 o’clock on that fateful Sunday morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese Imperial Navy launched 351 aircraft in their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Many of the 145 ships anchored there were bombed, killing more than 2,400 Americans.
