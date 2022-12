No. 16 Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-14, 10-8 MAAC) at No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers (25-3, 19-1 B1G) Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 | 7:00 PM Central (8:00 PM Eastern) UW Field House | Madison, WI. MADISON, WI. – After securing its first MAAC Championship in program-history, Quinnipiac women's volleyball returns to action, as the Bobcats travel to take on top-seeded Wisconsin in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. from the UW Field House.

MADISON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO