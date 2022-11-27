Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s other winners to be inaugurated Jan. 5
PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.
KTAR.com
Arizona awarded $1.1 million from Google over misleading phone ads
PHOENIX – Arizona will receive over $1 million dollars as part of a settlement with Google and a national media corporation over misleading radio ads. The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced the agreements Monday with the internet giant and iHeartMedia related to ads about Google’s Pixel 4 cellphone.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey called on to keep promise, address school spending cap
PHOENIX — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers says Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has failed to keep his promise to call a special session so they can vote to lift a spending cap that prevents schools from accessing money already allocated to them. They point out K-12 public schools...
KTAR.com
Former Arizona AG says not certifying an election is a criminal violation
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard on Tuesday said there are criminal consequences for board supervisors who neglect to certify an election. He explained that that’s why a letter from him, along with former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley, was sent to Attorney General Mark Brnovich requesting an investigation into two Cochise County board supervisors and their refusal to canvass the Nov. 8 election.
KTAR.com
Arizona DUI arrests down over Thanksgiving weekend from previous year
PHOENIX — The number of traffic stops decreased and DUI arrests were down by 8% over Thanksgiving weekend this year compared to 2021, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety announced. There were 323 DUI arrests made statewide from Nov. 23-25, down from 350 over a similar period...
Comments / 0