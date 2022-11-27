PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.

