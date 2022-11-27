ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s other winners to be inaugurated Jan. 5

PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.
Arizona awarded $1.1 million from Google over misleading phone ads

PHOENIX – Arizona will receive over $1 million dollars as part of a settlement with Google and a national media corporation over misleading radio ads. The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced the agreements Monday with the internet giant and iHeartMedia related to ads about Google’s Pixel 4 cellphone.
Former Arizona AG says not certifying an election is a criminal violation

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard on Tuesday said there are criminal consequences for board supervisors who neglect to certify an election. He explained that that’s why a letter from him, along with former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley, was sent to Attorney General Mark Brnovich requesting an investigation into two Cochise County board supervisors and their refusal to canvass the Nov. 8 election.
