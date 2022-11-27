Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 14
A historic weekend for New Jersey football is finally here, and three local programs are excited to be taking part and possibly entering the record books as one of the first public school state champions. Woodbury in Group 1, Delsea in Group 3 and Millville in Group 4 are all...
Super Essex Conference boys soccer Player of the Year and postseason honors for 2022
Player of the Year: Eddie Krupski, Seton Hall Prep.
N.J. high school baseball player, 16, dies in ATV crash in Georgia
A New Jersey high school student with a promising future in baseball died on Thanksgiving from injuries he suffered in an ATV crash in Georgia, authorities said. Matthew J. Carlson, 16, of Middlesex County, died in a hospital the day after the accident, which occurred Wednesday night in Hancock County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Central Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Jack Bradley admits he’s a bit old-school when it comes to high school marching bands. While many other high schools are using elaborate on-field props and over-the-top costumes to tell their stories, the Carteret High School co-band director prefers to keep things more traditional.
