Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
England’s Rice admits mid-season World Cup taking its toll
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When even Declan Rice admits a mid-season World Cup is proving physically challenging, it’s time to take note. The workhorse England midfielder said he was feeling the strain after playing three games already in Qatar, with a match against Senegal in the round of 16 coming up Sunday.
qcnews.com
Crunch time: The baguette gets UN world heritage status
PARIS (AP) — The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that...
qcnews.com
NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A human rights organization asked the Spanish government on Wednesday to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker’s rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The stowaways...
Comments / 0