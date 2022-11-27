ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Hochul has recently vetoed 85 bills. Experts say many of these bills were vetoed because they’re associated with budgeting costs. “80% of the vetoes are around legislation that requires an agency to provide staff support or other resources to a newly created task force, commission group,” said Blair Horner, Executive Director at New York Public Interest Research Group.

