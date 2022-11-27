Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
informnny.com
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy
HONOLULU (AP) — Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii’s volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure. Now Mauna Loa — the world’s largest active volcano — is erupting again, and lava is...
informnny.com
Crisis Text Line looking for volunteers
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Suicide Prevention Center of New York partners Crisis Text Line are looking for volunteers this holiday season. As a Volunteer Crisis Counselor, you would help those struggling with mental health that need some support. If you’re interested in becoming a virtual volunteer that will support...
informnny.com
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had...
informnny.com
Thousand Islands Land Trust says Blind Bay purchase gives legal standing against CBP
ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The community is continuing its fight to “Save Blind Bay.”. On November 18, the Thousand Islands Land Trust officially purchased all undeveloped waterfront in the area known as Blind Bay. Blind Bay, located in the Town of Orleans on the St. Lawrence River, is...
informnny.com
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads...
informnny.com
Historic increase in SUNY applications
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State University of New York (SUNY) has announced a historic increase in applications from both in-state and out-of-state students across all SUNY campuses. SUNY reports over a 110% increase in Fall 2023 applications and credits their two-week fee-waiver initiative to apply early and in increased numbers.
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
informnny.com
Gov. DeSantis book ‘The Courage to Be Free’ coming Feb. 28
NEW YORK (AP) — The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Feb. 28. Wednesday’s announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis’...
informnny.com
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
informnny.com
NY IG report shows racial disparities in discipline in prisons
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After a six year investigation, the report found black incarcerated individuals were nearly 22% more likely to be issued a misbehavior report than white incarcerated individuals and Hispanic individuals were 12 % more likely. It also found that non-white inmates were issued more misbehavior reports per person.
informnny.com
Dulles State Office Building in Watertown accepting donations for New York’s Annual Toy & Coat Drive
NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families that could use a helping hand begins Thursday with a drop-off area at a central location in Watertown. In Jefferson County, donations can be dropped off at Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street...
informnny.com
Hochul vetoes 85 bills as of Tuesday
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Hochul has recently vetoed 85 bills. Experts say many of these bills were vetoed because they’re associated with budgeting costs. “80% of the vetoes are around legislation that requires an agency to provide staff support or other resources to a newly created task force, commission group,” said Blair Horner, Executive Director at New York Public Interest Research Group.
informnny.com
Nazareth College student arrested on rape charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Nazareth College student was arrested Wednesday on rape charges following an incident the previous evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to MCSO, a female student went to campus safety on the evening of November 29 and said she was raped by...
informnny.com
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $17K sold in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Check your lottery tickets. A winning ticket worth more than $17,000 was sold in Malone. The ticket, worth $17,211, was sold at Mountain Mart on State Route 11. The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket for the November 30 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. Take...
Comments / 0