1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Washington Street East on Charleston’s East End, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10:20 p.m. They say this happened near the 7/11 and Taco Bell on Washington Street East. The condition of […]
Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire
KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
WTAP
Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
Metro News
Nicholas County deputies arrest Charleston man for DUI after crash with police cruiser
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday night in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
WSAZ
Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
wchstv.com
More arrested in drug investigation centered around now closed East End convenience store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have arrested four more suspects in connection to a large-scale drug investigation that started to unfold Tuesday after police raided an East End convenience store at the center of the investigation. Charleston police said 20 warrants had been issued in connection to the...
wchsnetwork.com
WOUB
A West Virginia woman dies after stealing an ambulance from a hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed into the Kanawha River. Charleston Police Department officials say Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when...
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
wchstv.com
New details revealed about woman who was found dead inside freezer in her backyard
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a freezer in the backyard of her home pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he is facing in connection with the case. Samuel May 44, of Cross Lanes was...
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
Structure fire shuts down city block
COAL CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergence of a structure fire in the Raleigh County during the early hours Wednesday morning resulted in the shutdown of a city block to through traffic for an extended period. According to the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, at roughly 2:50 am on...
West Virginia deputies search for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, of Cross Lanes was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say […]
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WSAZ
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
West Virginia man charged after more than 1 pound of meth found at his home
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges in Jackson County, West Virginia. According to the Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers, 43, was taken into custody after authorities found more than a pound of methamphetamine along with powder cocaine at his home. Deputies say Rodgers faces two counts of […]
Local pastor and Vietnam War veteran has equipment stolen from Campbells Creek, West Virginia camp
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rensford Baptist Church Pastor and Vietnam War veteran Dana Clay had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from his Campbells Creek camp that he grew up on, Clay’s daughter, Heather Clay, tells 13 News. According to security camera footage, a Kawasaki side-by-side and dozens of tools and equipment were stolen […]
