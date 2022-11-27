ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire

KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
KENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man dies in late night crash

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified

UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOUB

A West Virginia woman dies after stealing an ambulance from a hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed into the Kanawha River. Charleston Police Department officials say Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Structure fire shuts down city block

COAL CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergence of a structure fire in the Raleigh County during the early hours Wednesday morning resulted in the shutdown of a city block to through traffic for an extended period. According to the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, at roughly 2:50 am on...
COAL CITY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Local pastor and Vietnam War veteran has equipment stolen from Campbells Creek, West Virginia camp

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rensford Baptist Church Pastor and Vietnam War veteran Dana Clay had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from his Campbells Creek camp that he grew up on, Clay’s daughter, Heather Clay, tells 13 News. According to security camera footage, a Kawasaki side-by-side and dozens of tools and equipment were stolen […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy