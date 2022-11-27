Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Gas at one Metro station dips below $3 a gallon
Here’s something drivers in and around Omaha haven’t seen for months, and months. Gas prices below $3 a gallon. This station in south-central Omaha at 72and and Harrison is running 10 to 20 cents a gallon less than most others in town. That $2.99 is 30 cents lower...
One person hospitalized following rollover crash near Lincoln airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is on the scene of a rollover crash involving one car on I-80 underneath the Superior Street overpass. NSP confirms one person has been taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The call first came in shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Wind blamed for power outages
SIDNEY - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in southwest Iowa and the Sapp Bros Truck Stop near Percival was shut down. At 10:17 a.m., the power company reported 974 outages in Fremont County, including 602 at Sidney, 487 in Tabor, 167 at Riverton, 88 in Thurman, 105 in Randolph, 11 in Farragut and 43 in Underwood.
Cass County tasked to trim three rail crossings
PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County commissioners are contemplating a public hearing to discuss closing up to three railroad crossings in exchange for a new at-grade crossing of the tracks for the new bridge in Louisville. The state has proposed closing a Mill Road crossing and Commissioner Dan Henry suggested allocating...
Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
911 system restored in Saunders, Platte and Butler Counties
WAHOO, Neb. -- A significant number of people in east central Nebraska were without access to 911 for part of Tuesday, though the problem has since been resolved. According to Ashland Fire and Rescue, the Saunders County 911 system went down Tuesday morning, with the outage also affecting residents in nearby Butler and Platte Counties.
Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
Wallen coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced a new tour, and it includes a stop in Nebraska. Wallen will be coming to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 29th. The singer will be joined by special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets go on sale at Wallen's...
Power restored after outages affect several OPPD customers Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Over 3,000 OPPD customers have been without power at various points Tuesday. According to Omaha Public Power District, the outage peaked in late morning. Power has been restored to everyone affected, but nearly 1,100 customers in Cass County remained without power until at least mid afternoon. Much of Weeping Water lost power by late Tuesday morning.
Photos: First Farm Bank hosts Hometown Christmas in Sterling for first time
STERLING - Approximately 600 kids visited with Santa Claus during the Hometown Christmas with Reggie Reindeer at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Sterling on Tuesday evening. First Farm Bank hosts the event, which began in 2019. Hometown Christmas will make stops in Yuma on Thursday and Greeley on Saturday. The...
Secret Kindness Agents leave gifts, resources for homeless community in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A group of people in the Omaha metro area were doing their part to help the homeless community on Giving Tuesday. A group known as The Secret Kindness Agents, which was established to teach students to perform random acts of kindness, spent Tuesday putting scarves, mittens, hats, hygiene products, snacks, socks and more at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park.
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. -- – Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Officials said Richard Reynolds left work in Waverly early this morning. When staff members from the facility went to look for him, they found the monitoring device he had been wearing in a parking lot near 148th and Cornhusker Highway.
Car chase ends in Otoe County corn field
SYRACUSE – A Plattsmouth man is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in Otoe County on Nov. 25. Nolan Cherek, 20, is charged with a pursuit that ended in a corn field near County Road 28 south of Highway 2. An arrest affidavit says Cherek and...
Colorado man convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Colorado man was convicted on Wednesday for meth related charges and faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that on Wednesday that a federal jury in Lincoln, convicted 38-year-old Jose O. Maes of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture after a three-day trial presided over by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard.
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
Prosecutor: Parsons planned to kill Plattsmouth woman
PLATTSMOUTH – Prosecutors gave details in their first degree murder case against 18-year-old Jabari Parsons. At a preliminary hearing Nov. 29, prosecutors said Parsons stabbed 55-year-old Mary Blackwell about 15 times before setting her home in rural Plattsmouth on fire. Prior to Blackwell’s death, Parsons had filed a complaint...
Four Huskers earn All-Big Ten recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league's 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.
Lincoln police arrest former interim Nebraska football head coach
LINCOLN (Press Release) -- On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested at a separate location, for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.
Syracuse considers full-time library position
SYRACUSE -- The Syracuse City Council accepted the resignation of librarian Sue Antes effective Dec. 31. The upcoming position will be restructured into a full-time position with health benefits. City Administrator Jessica Meyer said the move will give the city a larger pool to choose from to replace Antes. Carol...
