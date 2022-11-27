ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park to Host the Hmong New Year Celebration

The Hmong community is getting ready to celebrate their biggest night of the year. The cities of Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center are partnering to host the 2022 Hmong New Year celebration. “This year our theme is Lub Neej Yav Pem Suab, which means, ‘where do we go from here’,”...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Holiday Lights Tour Brings Festive Displays to Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park’s Holiday Lights Tour shows off magical lights displays throughout the city. Pick up your Holiday Lights Tour map at the Community Activity Center after December 1st, and enjoy the lights the whole month of December. While at the CAC, kids can also drop off a letter to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Sees ‘Big Spike’ of Fentanyl Cases

Brooklyn Park’s police chief took his ceremonial oath Wednesday night and highlighted a growing problem that he’s seeing in this city involving the powerful opioid drug fentanyl. “In the last three weeks, we’ve seen more fentanyl in the city of Brooklyn Park than we’ve probably historically seen ever,”...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

‘Fill a Truck’ Campaign Helps Golden Valley Food Shelf As Donations Drop

Two Men and a Truck held its annual “Fill a Truck for the Holidays” event by collecting food items outside of the Hy-Vee store in New Hope. “A lot of people may not think it’s worth a can or two but if everybody gave one can imagine how much food we would be able to offer these families,” said Sally Flinck with Two Men and a Truck.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Blood Donations Impacted by Trifecta of Sickness, Snow and Holidays

For the last 40 years, Mary Loberg has consistently made her way to Memorial Blood Centers’ Plymouth location to donate blood. “My mom and dad taught me that this is something you do,” said Loberg, a donor from Plymouth. “And my dad was in the Korean War and he came out and I just saw that that’s what you do; you take care of others. So that’s why I still do it.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Considers Licensing Ordinance for THC Products

The city of Brooklyn Park is taking steps to regulate the sale of products containing THC, the main intoxicating ingredient found in hemp and marijuana plants. On Monday, the city council approved the first reading of a licensing ordinance for businesses that could sell edibles and beverages containing THC. The council action comes after the Minnesota Legislature legalized the sale of THC products July 1.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Potential Nurse Strike Would Impact North Memorial Health Hospital

Hospital nurses, including those at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, plan to strike unless a contract agreement can be reached by Dec. 11. Nurses voted Wednesday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the decision Thursday, saying walkouts would start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maplewood Mall to hit the auction block in 2023

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – If you're in the market for a shopping mall, read on!Maplewood Mall, located just three miles north of St. Paul, is going up for auction in mid-February of 2023, with the potential for a buyer to acquire it at a deep discount.The shopping center boasts stores as Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls and Macy's. RI-Marketplace, which is hosting the auction, says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, should boost its sales appeal.The mall first opened in 1974. Click here for more information on the auction.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata High School’s Neev Mangal Sparks Debate, Solves Problems

Within the walls of Wayzata High School, it’s possible that you’ll hear Neev Mangal practicing for a debate competition. After all, debate competitions usually take up a good chunk of his weekend. “Every weekend,” Mangal said. “Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”. He’s a co-captain...
WAYZATA, MN

