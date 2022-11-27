Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park to Host the Hmong New Year Celebration
The Hmong community is getting ready to celebrate their biggest night of the year. The cities of Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center are partnering to host the 2022 Hmong New Year celebration. “This year our theme is Lub Neej Yav Pem Suab, which means, ‘where do we go from here’,”...
ccxmedia.org
Holiday Lights Tour Brings Festive Displays to Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park’s Holiday Lights Tour shows off magical lights displays throughout the city. Pick up your Holiday Lights Tour map at the Community Activity Center after December 1st, and enjoy the lights the whole month of December. While at the CAC, kids can also drop off a letter to...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Volunteer Works to Inspire Young Girl Scouts of Color
Brooklyn Park resident Paulette Bonner is a founder of a mentored troop in Girl Scouts, which provides girls of color the opportunity to be a part of a Girl Scout troop led by a leader of color. “Honestly, I just wanted free cookies a couple years ago and it turned...
ccxmedia.org
Allianz Human Chain of Giving Tradition Returns After Pandemic Hiatus
Allianz employees cap off their annual Spirit of Giving campaign by forming a human chain to transport donated toys, gifts and clothing from their Golden Valley building to nonprofits. “Many years ago, it started by saying how can we celebrate all of this and make people part of this effort...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Chief Sees ‘Big Spike’ of Fentanyl Cases
Brooklyn Park’s police chief took his ceremonial oath Wednesday night and highlighted a growing problem that he’s seeing in this city involving the powerful opioid drug fentanyl. “In the last three weeks, we’ve seen more fentanyl in the city of Brooklyn Park than we’ve probably historically seen ever,”...
ccxmedia.org
‘Fill a Truck’ Campaign Helps Golden Valley Food Shelf As Donations Drop
Two Men and a Truck held its annual “Fill a Truck for the Holidays” event by collecting food items outside of the Hy-Vee store in New Hope. “A lot of people may not think it’s worth a can or two but if everybody gave one can imagine how much food we would be able to offer these families,” said Sally Flinck with Two Men and a Truck.
ccxmedia.org
Blood Donations Impacted by Trifecta of Sickness, Snow and Holidays
For the last 40 years, Mary Loberg has consistently made her way to Memorial Blood Centers’ Plymouth location to donate blood. “My mom and dad taught me that this is something you do,” said Loberg, a donor from Plymouth. “And my dad was in the Korean War and he came out and I just saw that that’s what you do; you take care of others. So that’s why I still do it.”
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Considers Licensing Ordinance for THC Products
The city of Brooklyn Park is taking steps to regulate the sale of products containing THC, the main intoxicating ingredient found in hemp and marijuana plants. On Monday, the city council approved the first reading of a licensing ordinance for businesses that could sell edibles and beverages containing THC. The council action comes after the Minnesota Legislature legalized the sale of THC products July 1.
ccxmedia.org
Potential Nurse Strike Would Impact North Memorial Health Hospital
Hospital nurses, including those at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, plan to strike unless a contract agreement can be reached by Dec. 11. Nurses voted Wednesday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the decision Thursday, saying walkouts would start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals.
Maplewood Mall to hit the auction block in 2023
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – If you're in the market for a shopping mall, read on!Maplewood Mall, located just three miles north of St. Paul, is going up for auction in mid-February of 2023, with the potential for a buyer to acquire it at a deep discount.The shopping center boasts stores as Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls and Macy's. RI-Marketplace, which is hosting the auction, says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, should boost its sales appeal.The mall first opened in 1974. Click here for more information on the auction.
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata High School’s Neev Mangal Sparks Debate, Solves Problems
Within the walls of Wayzata High School, it’s possible that you’ll hear Neev Mangal practicing for a debate competition. After all, debate competitions usually take up a good chunk of his weekend. “Every weekend,” Mangal said. “Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”. He’s a co-captain...
Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle
A father-of-four was able to track down his stolen vehicle – which had his kids inside – using another vehicle stolen by the same suspect in Minneapolis. The incident unfolded near the 800 block of Russell Avenue North, where the suspect abandoned his vehicle – which was also stolen – at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
Comments / 2