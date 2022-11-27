ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandenberg Village, CA

The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village

By Christina Rodriguez
 4 days ago
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. -- The first mobile and non-profit "Route One Farmers Market" launches its food services today at the Vandenberg Village.

The Route One Farmers Market will be the only farmers market from San Luis Obispo to Solvang to accept EBT and Market Match.

The nonprofit hosts its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will also make its way through local neighborhoods.

Route One founder and manager Shelby Wild Brown was able to buy the vehicle to provide this food service to the community through a few different grant programs.

She received a Food Systems grant from the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network; a Healthy Refrigerator grant funded by the California Department of Food & Agriculture and secured by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO); as well as a LEAF grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

