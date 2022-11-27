Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Who pays for the damage caused by the water main break? Why the city of Toledo isn't responsible
TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break in north Toledo at Galena and Chase streets caused homes and cars to flood. So who is going to pay for it?. Legally, the city of Toledo doesn't have to pay or do anything. The Ohio Revised Code spells out that "a...
Boil advisory for north Toledo water main break lifted Wednesday
The city of Toledo lifted a boil advisory for about 1,700 residents Wednesday afternoon that was put in place following a water main break in north Toledo Monday morning. City crews will begin repairs to the water main line Thursday morning and restoration work on the affected road will begin Monday, the city said in a press release.
TFRD battle north Toledo hotel fire Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a fire at a three-story hotel in north Toledo early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Benore Road, just south of Alexis Road behind Meijer. The third floor and attic have been affected by the fire.
Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police. The cause of the...
Toledo family displaced twice after water main break, hotel fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ortiz family was on the second floor when the Alexis Road Fairfield Inn & Suites caught fire early Wednesday morning. The family was staying there because their home was flooded on Monday due to the water main break in North Toledo. "We opened our back...
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
13abc.com
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
13abc.com
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
13abc.com
TPD: no one injured after car crashed into T-Mobile building
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to Glendale Avenue Thursday evening after reports of a car crashing into a T-Mobile building. TPD says no one was injured in the crash but there was structural damage to the building. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
13abc.com
Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue are were the scene of a hotel fire at the Fairfield Inn on Benore Rd. Wednesday morning. Guests and staff were evacuated, and no one was injured. A power line fell on the roof, sparking the flames. The fire then bled into...
13abc.com
I-Team: Funds allocated for Toledo roads could be used for office space
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Could some of those recently approved Toledo road dollars be used to lease out office space in downtown Toledo?. The 13abc I-Team is looking into how Toledo’s income tax dollars are being used. In 2020 voters approved a quarter percent income tax increase that was...
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
Perrysburg law director Sandretto resigns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg's law director resigned Thursday. Kathryn Sandretto was hired in September 2020, to serve as law director for the city of Perrysburg. A city official confirmed to WTOL 11 that Sandretto has turned in her resignation. As law director, Sandretto was responsible for...
13abc.com
Head-on crash sends plow driver to hospital due to major infection
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Brad McClure’s pickup truck was hit head-on by a car in the wrong lane on Airport Highway November 4, 2022, the crash was caught on three separate cameras. One video shows the view from a ring cam, another shows Brad’s point-of-view from a dash cam, and a third angle across the street comes from a security camera at a carryout.
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
North Toledoans recover after water main break floods homes, cars Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A water main break in north Toledo caused dozens of cars, homes and streets to flood Monday morning. "I opened the front door and I opened it up to all of this," Amy Wallace, who lives on North Erie Street, said while motioning to the mass of water around her home.
wlen.com
No Cause Determined for Thanksgiving Double Barn Fire Near Morenci
Morenci, MI – The cause of the massive two-barn fire near Morenci on Thanksgiving has not yet been determined. WLEN News conducted a follow-up interview with the City of Morenci Fire Chief Brad Lonis, and this is what he had to say about a possible cause …. Chief Lonis...
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
180th Fighter Wing to conduct air defense exercise Wednesday afternoon
SWANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video report initially aired Aug. 23, 2022, as part of a feature on the 180th Fighter Wing's night flight training. The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will take to the afternoon skies above northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan on Wednesday.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0