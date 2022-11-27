ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Boil advisory for north Toledo water main break lifted Wednesday

The city of Toledo lifted a boil advisory for about 1,700 residents Wednesday afternoon that was put in place following a water main break in north Toledo Monday morning. City crews will begin repairs to the water main line Thursday morning and restoration work on the affected road will begin Monday, the city said in a press release.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TFRD battle north Toledo hotel fire Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a fire at a three-story hotel in north Toledo early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Benore Road, just south of Alexis Road behind Meijer. The third floor and attic have been affected by the fire.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police. The cause of the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: no one injured after car crashed into T-Mobile building

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to Glendale Avenue Thursday evening after reports of a car crashing into a T-Mobile building. TPD says no one was injured in the crash but there was structural damage to the building. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg law director Sandretto resigns

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg's law director resigned Thursday. Kathryn Sandretto was hired in September 2020, to serve as law director for the city of Perrysburg. A city official confirmed to WTOL 11 that Sandretto has turned in her resignation. As law director, Sandretto was responsible for...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Head-on crash sends plow driver to hospital due to major infection

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Brad McClure’s pickup truck was hit head-on by a car in the wrong lane on Airport Highway November 4, 2022, the crash was caught on three separate cameras. One video shows the view from a ring cam, another shows Brad’s point-of-view from a dash cam, and a third angle across the street comes from a security camera at a carryout.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

No Cause Determined for Thanksgiving Double Barn Fire Near Morenci

Morenci, MI – The cause of the massive two-barn fire near Morenci on Thanksgiving has not yet been determined. WLEN News conducted a follow-up interview with the City of Morenci Fire Chief Brad Lonis, and this is what he had to say about a possible cause …. Chief Lonis...
MORENCI, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy