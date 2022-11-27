Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on Washington State in Pac-12 opener
The Oregon Ducks (3-4) will open up Pac-12 basketball league play Thursday night with an opponent that's had the Ducks' number the last few games. Oregon and Washington State (4-2) square off in a December league game at Matthew Knight Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Rich Burk and P.J. Carlesimo will be on the call.
Oregon's big second half propels the Ducks to a blowout win over Washington State
Eugene, Ore. - The Ducks entered Pac-12 play in early December with a short bench and an opponent that played right into the Ducks' concerns due to their depth and 3-point shooting. None of it mattered. The Ducks and the Washington State Cougars were tied at 32-32 in the first...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Live Updates: Oregon State 66 - Washington 65 (FINAL)
Oregon State opens Pac-12 play and the month of December with the first of two early conference games on Thursday. The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum for a home game against Washington after going winless at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Today and throughout the course...
How to watch No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship
The No. 4 Trojans are on the verge of history with a potential College Football Playoff berth after just four wins in 2021. But USC will need to go through No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship to get there. USC vs. Utah is the rematch most Trojan fans...
Four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia recaps his first two visits
Nikolas Khamenia was one of the highest ranked 2025 prospects in attendance at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest. A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake High, Khamenia is already being pursued by noteable programs along the West Coast. He named Gonzaga and UCLA as two school he has visited that are recruiting him the hardest.
BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal
Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
Cade McNamara's transfer from Michigan to Iowa draws strong media reaction
McNamara is out for the season after undergoing surgery earlier this month. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last year and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, but lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy this season. The former Michigan quarterback defeated Iowa...
Next man up: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards prepares for lead role in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team will play the Big Ten Championship Game without star running back Blake Corum, who is expected to opt for knee surgery this week. That means Donovan Edwards will continue to shoulder a heavier burden for the Wolverines. The sophomore, who is dealing...
Breaking: Iowa lands Michigan grad transfer quarterback Cade McNamara
Iowa has landed a key piece in the transfer portal as Michigan grad transfer quarterback Cade McNamara will transfer to Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes. 247Sports subscribers were strongly hinted at this possibility earlier Thursday. Later Thursday night, Pete Thamel of ESPN publicly announced that McNamara committed to Iowa. McNamara has not made an official announcement.
Oregon EDGE player Bradyn Swinson enters the transfer portal
Oregon sophomore EDGE player Bradyn Swinson has become the fifth player to enter the transfer portal. Swinson's entry was reported by James Crepea of the Oregonian on Thursday. Swinson posted to his Twitter account regarding his transfer as well. A former three-star recruit, Swinson played in 30 games one three...
Four-Star Edge Rusher Set to Visit UCLA This Weekend
Four-star Provo (Utah) Timpview edge rusher Siale Esera is set to officially visit UCLA this weekend. Esera (6’3, 250) is currently committed to BYU, but it’s worth noting that he committed to BYU in September before it had a pretty mediocre season. UCLA was likely No. 2 for...
AUDIO: Mick Cronin After Road Win Against Stanford
Mick Cronin answered questions right after UCLA's 80-66 win over Stanford at Maples Pavilion, talking about the road experience for the team, the freshmen, the ball movement in the first half and more.
Excerpt: Jaquez on his Offense, Passing, Finding Mismatches
In this portion of his talk with the media, UCLA wing Jaime Jaquez talked about deciding whether to pass or shoot when given the opportunity as well as finding mismatches. For the full video, GO HERE.
Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Blake Corum discusses 'blessing' of being named Big Ten RB of the year, updates status of knee injury
Wednesday afternoon, Michigan running back Blake Corum received the first of what will likely be a few honors this month, as the junior was named the Big Ten running back of the year by the league's coaches and media. Running for 1,463 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and averaging 5.92 yards...
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal
UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
How does Dont'e Thornton's departure impact Oregon's long-term outlook?
The Oregon 2023 offense got dealt a tough blow Monday evening when sophomore wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced he would enter his name into the NCAA Transfer.
