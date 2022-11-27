ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on Washington State in Pac-12 opener

The Oregon Ducks (3-4) will open up Pac-12 basketball league play Thursday night with an opponent that's had the Ducks' number the last few games. Oregon and Washington State (4-2) square off in a December league game at Matthew Knight Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Rich Burk and P.J. Carlesimo will be on the call.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon State 66 - Washington 65 (FINAL)

Oregon State opens Pac-12 play and the month of December with the first of two early conference games on Thursday. The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum for a home game against Washington after going winless at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Today and throughout the course...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia recaps his first two visits

Nikolas Khamenia was one of the highest ranked 2025 prospects in attendance at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest. A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake High, Khamenia is already being pursued by noteable programs along the West Coast. He named Gonzaga and UCLA as two school he has visited that are recruiting him the hardest.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal

Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Breaking: Iowa lands Michigan grad transfer quarterback Cade McNamara

Iowa has landed a key piece in the transfer portal as Michigan grad transfer quarterback Cade McNamara will transfer to Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes. 247Sports subscribers were strongly hinted at this possibility earlier Thursday. Later Thursday night, Pete Thamel of ESPN publicly announced that McNamara committed to Iowa. McNamara has not made an official announcement.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Oregon EDGE player Bradyn Swinson enters the transfer portal

Oregon sophomore EDGE player Bradyn Swinson has become the fifth player to enter the transfer portal. Swinson's entry was reported by James Crepea of the Oregonian on Thursday. Swinson posted to his Twitter account regarding his transfer as well. A former three-star recruit, Swinson played in 30 games one three...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Four-Star Edge Rusher Set to Visit UCLA This Weekend

Four-star Provo (Utah) Timpview edge rusher Siale Esera is set to officially visit UCLA this weekend. Esera (6’3, 250) is currently committed to BYU, but it’s worth noting that he committed to BYU in September before it had a pretty mediocre season. UCLA was likely No. 2 for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

