Oklahoma citizen-led initiative would codify abortion access
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Roger Coody has no legal training and his political experience until recently had been limited to registering people to vote. Now, the Oklahoma hairstylist is pushing a ballot proposal he wrote that would make abortion access a constitutional right in his deeply red state, where Republican lawmakers have banned the procedure in nearly all circumstances.
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said.
Kansas justice chides state law school for ‘closed’ climate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A member of Kansas’ highest court has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful attempt by the university to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights.
Biden urges Democrats to move past ‘restrictive’ caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa’s leadoff primary status
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden urges Democrats to move past ‘restrictive’ caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa’s leadoff primary status. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
S. Dakota AG hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general on Wednesday announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved.
Vermont settles religious school tuition lawsuits
The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts will pay tuition costs and legal fees to five families to settle lawsuits challenging the state’s practice of not paying for students to attend religious schools if their towns do not have a public school. In court filings late Wednesday,...
Advocates push for passage of Medical Aid in Dying Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Should a terminally ill person have the right to end their own life?. That is a question New York State lawmakers will consider when they head back to Albany. Advocates who are pushing for it tell News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke they are hopeful that this will be the year the Medical Aid in Dying Act is passed.
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A word — “Hope” — is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads.
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Department of Justice mistakenly posted the names, addresses and birthdays of nearly 200,000 gun owners on the internet because officials didn’t follow policies or understand how to operate their website, according to an investigation released Wednesday. The investigation, conducted by an outside...
Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who fired a BB gun from his car at Planned Parenthood in Pasadena on at least 11 occasions admitted he was trying to intimidate the doctors, staff and patients because the clinic provided abortions, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Richard Royden Chamberlin,...
A flare and a spare: Hawaii volcano visitors see 2 eruptions
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is open 24 hours a day. “The viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise, park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane...
Jury convicts man in killings of 8 people from another Ohio family after testimony from brother, mom who made plea deals
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Jury convicts man in killings of 8 people from another Ohio family after testimony from brother, mom who made plea deals. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E billing chaos continues
MT. MORRIS, N.Y. – A Mt. Morris woman is trying to make sense of how much she actually owes RG&E for gas and electric after getting 10 different e-bills for the month of November. At the beginning of the year, Teri Carabello signed up for budget billing and auto-pay,...
State Attorney General’s Office is suing Orleans County nursing home after years of neglect and fraud allegations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that her office is suing a nursing home in Albion, Orleans County after years of allegations that the facility neglected its residents. The lawsuit against The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center also includes allegations of...
Pittsford man arrested, arraigned on rape charges
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A Pittsford man is facing a felony rape charge following an alleged assault at Nazareth College. Deputies responded to Nazareth around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a student told campus security she was raped by Joshua Mundia. The 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Monroe...
