These discounted stocking stuffers are worth buying now

By Cody Stewart, BestReviews
 4 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent opportunities to buy gifts for your loved ones. The steep discounts found this time of year enable you to do more shopping and less spending. If you’re using the sales events to save on your holiday shopping , make sure you pick up a few stocking stuffers while you’re at it.

This year, we’ve noticed significant discounts on popular products like the InfinitiPro By Conair , Roblox Action Collection and JBL Vibe In-Ear Headphones .

Updated: November 27, 9 a.m. PT

Trending deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgkBO_0jP6ehEf00

JBL Vibe True Wireless In-Ear Headphones : 50% off

The earbuds last around five hours on a single charge, and the included case extends the battery life for 15 additional hours. These feature an ergonomic fit and impressive bass tones.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wdSS_0jP6ehEf00

Fashion Fidgets Surprise Doll : 20% off

These feature one of 18 characters with various fidget capabilities, such as popping or spinning. Each character includes a keychain, so your kid can take them to school.

Sold by Macy's and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtTdD_0jP6ehEf00

Protect And Perfect Intense Advanced Serum : 25% off

This serum does an excellent job of smoothing skin. Many said it spreads easily and feels great.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSV0y_0jP6ehEf00

Energizer Rechargeable LED Headlamp : 10% off

This features red, green and white lights for seeing in various conditions. It’s easy to use and keeps your hands free while you work.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDqDk_0jP6ehEf00

Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer : 33% off

You can refill this with Zippo lighter fluid; it lasts around six hours when full. It includes a carrying case that helps regulate the heat output.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXzNN_0jP6ehEf00

Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera : 17% off

This classic point-and-shoot camera offers modern features such as autofocus to make photo taking even easier. It also has a self-timer and accurate flash for true-to-life pictures.

Sold by Amazon

Best deals on toy-and-game stocking stuffers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGbAP_0jP6ehEf00

Roblox Action Collection : 19% off

This collection includes six figures, meaning you’ll get multiple stocking stuffers at a reasonable price. This set comes with numerous accessories and a virtual item for the Roblox game.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SN1lB_0jP6ehEf00

Duncan Toys LED Light-Up Yo-Yo : ADD TO WISH LIST

This Yo-Yo blinks and changes colors when you spin it. It’s durable and makes a great Yo-Yo for beginners.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHTs7_0jP6ehEf00

Uno: Takashi Murak ami Edition : 28% off

This fun version of Uno features designs by the famous artist Takashi Murakami. It includes four extra cards that fit together to form a Murakami print.

Sold by Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44myBd_0jP6ehEf00

LOL Surprise Fa shion Show Doll : 20% off

These trendy toys are excellent for kids who love surprises. Each toy includes accessories, an outfit, a secret message and a sticker sheet.

Sold by Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stxrZ_0jP6ehEf00

Star Wars” Mandalorian Pin Set : ADD TO WISH LIST

This set includes enough pins to gift to six people as stocking stuffers. Each pin features a different Grogu (Baby Yoda) pose.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201UUL_0jP6ehEf00

Barbie Cutie Reveal Unicorn Doll : 32% off

This classic Barbie doll comes with 10 surprises for an exciting unboxing experience. The doll has both a colorful unicorn costume and a traditional outfit with shimmery skirt and shoes.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on toy-and-game stocking stuffers

Best deals on tech stocking stuffers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vktKg_0jP6ehEf00

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug : 32% off

This is an ideal stocking stuffer for those who love spending time on their patio. The cover protects the outlets from dirt and water when you aren’t using them.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpngX_0jP6ehEf00

JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds : 50% off

These fit comfortably and have impressive noise-cancellation capabilities. Charging them for 10 minutes gets you around two hours of battery life.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M48DA_0jP6ehEf00

Samsung Bar Plus 3.1 Flash Drive : 56% off

Photographers, music lovers and those who work with a lot of files will love the additional storage offered by this compact, durable flash drive. It’s backward-compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2XfP_0jP6ehEf00

Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse : 27% off

This is an excellent gift for those who work on the go. The battery lasts several months when fully charged.

Sold by Dell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjOje_0jP6ehEf00

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds : 70% off

These feature customizable touch controls and impressive audio quality. They can connect to two devices simultaneously.

Sold by Lenovo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FlEN_0jP6ehEf00

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger : 25% off

This convenient wireless charger keeps cables and cords from getting in the way when charging smartphones, wireless earbuds and more. It features a space-saving design and a convenient LED indicator to display the charging status.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on tech stocking stuffers

Best deals on beauty stocking stuffers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3984wZ_0jP6ehEf00

Radiance+ 15% vitamin C Serum : 25% off

This easy-to-use serum helps brighten skin. It dries quickly, isn’t sticky and has a neutral scent.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpbPc_0jP6ehEf00

Fenty Beauty Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation : 50% off

This foundation feels light and goes on smoothly. It’s an excellent product for combination skin and is available in numerous skin tones.

Sold by Sephora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mo8g6_0jP6ehEf00

Mario Badescu Facial Spray : ADD TO WISH LIST

This includes three bottles of facial spray in three scents. It can be used throughout the day or after applying makeup.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c52y1_0jP6ehEf00

I nfinitiPro By Conair : 20% off

It’s easy to use and does an excellent job of removing tangles. It speeds up your morning routine by drying your hair as you brush it.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcuOe_0jP6ehEf00

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream : 67% off

This moisturizer dries quickly and works well for numerous skin types. It makes your skin feel smooth and has a neutral scent.

Sold by Sephora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgY5o_0jP6ehEf00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax : 30% off

This easy-to-use brow wax makes it easy to achieve the perfect brow look. It doesn’t leave behind a stiff, uncomfortable residue and offers a paraben-free, cruelty-free formula.

Sold by Sephora

Other top deals on beauty stocking stuffers

Best home and kitchen stocking stuffer deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ss2jA_0jP6ehEf00

BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle : 17% off

The lid screws on tightly, meaning you won’t have to worry about spills. It’s easy to add ingredients, thanks to the wide mouth.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6Z2D_0jP6ehEf00

Dash Mini Waffle Maker : ADD TO WISH LIST

You’ll get two compact waffle makers at an affordable price. They heat up quickly and come with a one-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hr7FV_0jP6ehEf00

GE Immersion Blender : ADD TO WISH LIST

This is an ideal gift for those who love homemade smoothies. It comes with a whisk and chopping jar attachment.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pk0n_0jP6ehEf00

Sonoma Goods Winter Berry And Spruce Candle : 50% off

This candle features a holiday-themed scent and three wicks. It burns for up to 50 hours.

Sold by Kohl's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gHHh_0jP6ehEf00

Takeya Originals Stainless Steel Water Bottle : 18% off

This durable bottle keeps drinks hot or cold throughout the day. It’s easy to clean, and the vacuum-sealed lid keeps your drink from spilling.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aX3M_0jP6ehEf00

Villeroy & Boch Artesano Hot Beverages Tumblers : 50% off

This set of two lightweight tumblers is perfect for hot or cold beverages. They’re made of durable borosilicate glass and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on home-and-kitchen stocking stuffers

Best deals on big-ticket stocking stuffers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVxEm_0jP6ehEf00

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker : 50% off

This compact coffee maker is perfect for tight spaces or taking on the go. It brews a cup of coffee in just a few minutes.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSTqN_0jP6ehEf00

Beats Studio Buds : 40% off

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for listening to music while you exercise. They last around eight hours on a single charge and come with a case that charges them wirelessly.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tt44i_0jP6ehEf00

Fitbit Luxe : 38% off

This fitness wearable is lightweight and comfortable. It tracks your heart rate 24/7 and includes a free six-month trial to Fitbit’s premium subscription.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rApmY_0jP6ehEf00

Timex Weekender Chronograph Watch : 35% off

This features an understated design and a quick-release wristband that’s easy to change. The Indiglo backlight feature makes it easy to read in the dark.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkX7F_0jP6ehEf00

Sony Extra Bass Portable Speaker : 47% off

The audio quality of this speaker is impressive. You can use it to take phone calls hands-free. The speaker lasts around 24 hours on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zybAN_0jP6ehEf00

Fire HD 10 Tablet : 50% off

This super-fast responsive tablet makes it easy to surf the web, check email and stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu and more. It has a 12-hour battery and a 1080p Full HD display for crystal-clear images.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLHjk_0jP6ehEf00

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation : 20% off

These top-of-the-line wireless earbuds deliver smart noise cancellation and immersive sound. They can provide up to 30 hours of listening time and feature a customizable fit for greater comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on big-ticket stocking stuffers

Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

