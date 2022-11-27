ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Best Black Friday gifts and essentials to buy for yourself

By Jennifer Blair, BestReviews
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPY04_0jP6efTD00

What are the best Black Friday gifts to buy for yourself?

With so many can’t-miss deals, Black Friday is the perfect time to get most of your holiday shopping done. But just because the holidays are right around the corner doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a little something during this sales event.

Whether you’re shopping for friends or family or picking up some items you need around the house, we’ve gathered the best deals you can find right now. In particular, we’ve noticed major discounts on top products including the Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid , Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 Lite and Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker . To help you find the items you’re looking for, we’ve grouped these deals into six categories: trending, tech, kitchen and home, toys, fitness and sports, and beauty and wellness.

Updated: November 27, 9 a.m. PT

Trending

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUG4T_0jP6efTD00

Blendtec Classic 570 3-Speed Blender : 20% off

This high-performance blender features a 90-ounce blending jar, so you can whip up smoothies for the entire family. It has touchpad controls that are easy to use and offers manual speeds to customize the blend consistency.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODmGF_0jP6efTD00

Apple TV 4K 2nd Generation : 47% off

Watch your favorite TV shows and movies from Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and more with this easy-to-use streaming device. It includes a Siri remote that lets you search for titles with your voice and provides access to Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhvDg_0jP6efTD00

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds : 40% off

These wireless earbuds are designed with a custom acoustic platform, providing powerful, balanced audio that can make your favorite music sound even better. Each earbud has up to eight hours of listening time, but you can listen for up to 24 hours with the pocket-sized charging case.

Sold by BestBuy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHVXM_0jP6efTD00

iRobot Roomba j7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum : 42% off

This robot vacuum allows you to keep your floors spotless with little effort. Its connected app lets you schedule where and when it cleans, while smart mapping technology learns your floor plan to maximize its cleaning efficiency.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLKO9_0jP6efTD00

Amazon Echo 4th Generation : 50% off

This compact device lets you check the weather, keep up with the news and listen to music. You can pair it with other smart devices to control them with voice commands.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkGC2_0jP6efTD00

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid : 51% off

This robot vacuum uses LiDAR technology to navigate your house without running into obstacles. It can be controlled via voice commands or a smartphone app. It comes with an additional filter and mopping cloth.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lEB4_0jP6efTD00

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker : 38% off

With a slim, sleek design, this fitness tracker looks like a stylish piece of jewelry. It can still help you sleep better with a sleep-tracking feature and maximize your workouts by helping you reach target heart rate zones. It also offers up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Tech deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTpfy_0jP6efTD00

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 AMD Gaming Desktop : 20% off

The gamer on your list will appreciate this powerful gaming computer. It features an AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics card for a super-fast frame rate at up to 4K resolution. It also has 8 gigabytes of system memory, allowing for efficient multitasking.

Sold by BestBuy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c170u_0jP6efTD00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 Lite : 38% off

This tablet is one that the entire family can share. Its compact size makes it perfect for taking on the go, and the sturdy metal frame can take a beating without showing signs of wear and tear. It also has a long battery life and charges quickly when it runs out of power.

Sold by BestBuy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9BmB_0jP6efTD00

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones : 50% off

With up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, these wireless earbuds can keep you entertained all day.  They feature multiple microphones to allow for hands-free calling, too. They’re water-resistant and sweatproof, so they’re also perfect for working out.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvOOe_0jP6efTD00

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop : 33% off

This versatile laptop also functions as a tablet, giving you the best of both worlds. Its display offers bright, bold colors, while its powerful Intel processor can handle nearly any task. It also has a backlit keyboard to let you work even in low light.

Sold by HP and BestBuy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDRD5_0jP6efTD00

HyperX Pulsefire Core Wired Optical Gaming Mouse : 50% off

Gamers will love this high-performing, wired RGB mouse. Its optical sensor delivers precise, smooth tracking that improves the gaming experience, and the ergonomically designed textured grip fits well in your hand. It has seven programmable buttons, too.

Sold by BestBuy

Shop Now

Other top deals in this space

Kitchen and home deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0tPZ_0jP6efTD00

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender : 33% off

This immersion blender is versatile enough to blend everything from smoothies to soups. It has a user-friendly variable-speed trigger and a convenient 3-cup blending jar. The stainless steel blending arm is dishwasher-safe, too.

Sold by BestBuy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5zWu_0jP6efTD00

Whirlpool 1.7-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave : 43% off

This convenient microwave offers plenty of features to make cooking easier. Its turntable can accommodate many dish sizes, and with the touch of a button, the presets provide the right cooking temperature and time.

Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNEsx_0jP6efTD00

Furinno Luder 5-Cube Open Shelf : 54% off

This stylish shelving unit offers convenient open storage with five spacious cubes. It’s made of premium composite wood, so it’s durable and sturdy enough to hold 15 pounds per shelf. It’s also easy to assemble and requires no tools to put together.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQZt9_0jP6efTD00

Bella Electric Citrus Juicer : 46% off

Get fresh juice from all your favorite citrus fruits with this easy-to-use juicer. It’s pressure-activated, so you can juice your fruits simply by pressing down. It also has a pulp-control dial to get the right amount in your juice.

Sold by BestBuy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RVXM_0jP6efTD00

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme 3-Inch Mattress Topper : 41% off

This high-quality mattress topper conforms to your body to relieve pressure, so you always get a good night’s sleep. It has a machine-washable cover for easy cleaning and is more durable than other memory foam toppers.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top deals in this space

Toy deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVJ4M_0jP6efTD00

Funko Pop “Star Wars”: Across the Galaxy The Child, Grogu Bobblehead : 28% off

“Star Wars” fans will love this bobblehead of Grogu from “The Mandalorian” TV series. It stands 4 inches tall and is depicted using the Force. Its built-in stand makes it a perfect display item.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCtSc_0jP6efTD00

B. Toys  B. Dr. Doctor Deluxe Medical Kit : 6% off

This fun set lets toddlers play at patching up their stuffed animals and dolls. It includes a toy stethoscope with heartbeat sound, otoscope, blood pressure cuff with gauge and spinning needle, a safe syringe, play scissors, a thermometer with moving indicator, tweezers and a case to hold everything.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJMbj_0jP6efTD00

Baby Gund My First Purse Stuffed Baby Playset : 30% off

This plush set features a purse, compact with a mirror, crinkling credit card, crinkling keys and cell phone that makes noise, all soft enough for children aged 6 months and up to play with. The pieces are all machine-washable, too, so they’re easy to keep clean.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvUGs_0jP6efTD00

Bobike Baby Balance Bike : 40% off

This baby-friendly bike helps teach kids ages 12 to 24 months how to balance, walk and ride. It features a durable steel frame that’s easy to put together and non-slip wheels that keep your little one secure as they glide around.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOKHV_0jP6efTD00

Barbie Cutie Reveal Unicorn : 32% off

This fun fashion doll can inspire hours of imaginative play for kids. It has soft, brushable hair that children can style and comes with a striking outfit and accessories that can customize her look.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top deals in this space

Sports and fitness deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lobv_0jP6efTD00

Bowflex Treadmill 10 : 35% off

This powerful treadmill is ideal for those beginning their fitness journey and those looking to take their workouts up a notch. It has a 1.9-horsepower motor and features a motorized decline/incline that goes from minus 5% to 15%. It also includes a 1-year membership to JRNY, which provides more than 100 onboard workouts.

Sold by Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Siha_0jP6efTD00

Sunny Health And Fitness Dual Function Magnetic Rowing Machine : 30% off

With eight levels of adjustable magnetic resistance, this rower lets you customize your workout. It has a wide, cushioned seat for great comfort and textured footrests with straps to keep your feet in place. You can also use it for upright rows, bicep curls and other upper-body exercises.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqiXd_0jP6efTD00

ProsourceFit Slam Medicine Ball : 57% off

With its textured surface, this medicine ball provides an excellent grip during even the sweatiest workouts. Its durable rubber shell effectively absorbs impact, making it ideal for regular use.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki9aI_0jP6efTD00

BalanceFrom Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Vinyl Coated Kettlebell : 26% off

This premium solid cast-iron kettlebell is ideal for strength training and cardio workouts. It has a wide, textured handle that provides a solid grip and a flat bottom that makes it easier to store.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDgKC_0jP6efTD00

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike : 24% off

This recumbent bike features a padded backrest that’s much more comfortable for the back than those on other exercise bikes. It offers eight magnetic resistance levels and has an LCD display to track your workout’s progress.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top deals in this space

Health and beauty deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Vxqf_0jP6efTD00

Theragun Prime : 34% off

Soothe sore, tired muscles with this highly-rated massage gun. It offers multiple speeds to provide a deep-tissue massage but doesn’t make too much noise when in use. It has an ergonomic grip that’s comfortable to hold, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aR3GD_0jP6efTD00

T3 Afar Hair Dryer : 25% off

This popular blow dryer can deliver salon-quality results at home. It offers several heat and speed settings to work with nearly any hair type and has a lightweight design that makes styling a breeze.

Sold by Sephora

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhoxW_0jP6efTD00

Honeywell Air Purifier : 45% off

This highly effective air purifier can remove dust, dander and other allergens from the air in your home, so you can breathe easier. It has user-friendly controls and easy-to-replace filters for less maintenance.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuwyn_0jP6efTD00

Conair Jumbo Hot rollers : 20% off

Create large, voluminous curls with these easy-to-use hot rollers. They heat up quickly and come with a protective case that keeps them secure when not in use.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGisL_0jP6efTD00

Braun Electric Razor : 43% off

This popular electric razor provides a close, comfortable shave with no nicks or cuts. It has a lightweight design and a comfortable grip, so it’s easy to use, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top deals in this space

WJTV 12

