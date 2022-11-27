Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La.
During the chase, the vehicle struck a parked car and a commercial building before the driver fled the scene on foot. After authorities searched for the suspect, they were unable to locate him.
The suspect is described as a Black male with dreadlocks, who was wearing dark-colored jacket and pants. If you have any information on this incident and/or the whereabouts of the suspects, contact deputies at 318-368-3124.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
