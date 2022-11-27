With Justin Fields inactive, Nathan Peterman to start for Bears after Trevor Siemian suffers injury in warmups

(670 The Score) Bears quarterback Justin Fields will sit out against the Jets on Sunday, with the team making him inactive as he deals with a left shoulder injury.

Fields was a limited participant in practice this past week while mending the injury to his non-throwing shoulder. However, he was still dealing with pain amid his recovery.

With Fields out, the Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback Sunday. That came as a late surprise, as Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups after he had been in line to start, according to reports.

Fields suffered his injury during in a 27-24 loss to the Falcons last Sunday. He has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season while adding 834 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

Peterman hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular-season game since 2020, when he was with the Raiders. He has appeared in 10 games in his NFL career and struggled mightily, throwing three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Bears' other inactives are cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), linebacker Sterling Weatherford (concussion), offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, receiver N'Keal Harry and offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter.

The Bears (3-8) and Jets (6-4) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from MetLife Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

